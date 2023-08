Notre Dame football preview vs. Navy: How to watch and everything else you need to know

Setting the table for No. 13 Notre Dame football's 2023 season opener abroad vs. Navy Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. local time).

Navy (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (0-0)

What: Season opener for both teams

Season opener for both teams When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Where: Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland.

Aviva Stadium (51,700), Dublin, Ireland. TV: WNDU-TV (NBC)

WNDU-TV (NBC) Radio : WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame +20.5

Notre Dame +20.5 Series: Notre Dame leads 81-13-1

Notre Dame leads 81-13-1 Last meeting: Notre Dame won 35-32, Nov. 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Navy week preview coverage

Irish Items vs. Navy Midshipman

☘ This is the 96th meeting between Navy and Notre Dame, the most with any Irish opponent in program history. Notre Dame leads the annual series 81-13-1

☘ Notre Dame’s 43-game win streak against the Midshipmen (1964-2007) remains the longest between two annual opponents in college football history

☘ Saturday’s game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium marks the third time Notre Dame has played a game in Ireland. Both previous contests were against Navy — a 54-27 win at Croke Park in 1996 and a 50-10 win at Aviva in 2012. The Irish also defeated Miami (Fla.) overseas in Tokyo, Japan’s Mirage Bowl in 1979.

☘ This is the season opener for both teams. The Irish are 109-18-5 all-time in season openers and 6-1 on neutral fields, their only loss coming to Purdue in 1984 at the old Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.

☘ Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest, enters the game having thrown 77 touchdown passes since 2021, the most of any Power 5 QB.

☘ This is the second season for Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman, who led the Irish to a 9-4 season and Gator Bowl win over South Carolina in 2022 after an 0-2 start.

☘ Saturday will be the debut for new Navy coach Brian Newberry who spent four seasons as an assistant for the Midshipmen. He replaces Ken Niumatalolo who coached Navy from 2008-22, compiling a 109-83 record as the winningest coach in program history.

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

FIELD WIDE RECEIVER

5 | Tobias Merriweather | 6-4, 204 | Soph.

17 | Rico Flores | 6-1, 203 | Frosh.

SLOT WIDE RECEIVER

2 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 192 | Senior

19 | Jaden Greathouse | 6-1, 204 | Frosh.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 322 | Junior

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 317 | Senior

LEFT GUARD

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 303 | Junior

74 | Billy Schrauth | 6-5, 311 | Soph.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 306 | Graduate Senior

70 | Ashton Craig | 6-4, 307 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 314 | Junior

73 | Andrew Kristofic | 6-5, 305 | Graduate Senior

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 315 | Junior

59 | Aamil Wagner | 6-6, 288 | Soph.

TIGHT END

88 | Mitchell Evans | 6-5, 251 | Junior

13 | Holden Staes | 6-4, 242 | Soph.

BOUNDARY WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 221 | Junior

0 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 210 | Junior

QUARTERBACK

10 | Sam Hartman | 6-1, 212 | Graduate Senior

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Soph.

RUNNING BACK

7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 233 | Junior

3 | Gi'Bran Payne | 5-9, 200 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 264 | Senior

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 254 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 296 | Senior

47 | Jason Onye | 6-5, 292 | Junior

NOSE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 280 | Graduate Senior

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 302 | Junior

DEFENSIVE END

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 264 | Graduate Senior

OR 1 | Javontae Jean-Baptiste | 6-5, 260 | Graduate Senior

40 | Joshua Burnham | 6-3, 248 | Soph.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 239 | Graduate Senior

23 | Jaiden Ausberry | 6-0, 224 | Frosh.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

34 | Drayk Bowen | 6-2, 234 | Frosh.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 232 | Graduate Senior

3 | Jaylen Sneed | 6-20, 223 | Soph.

BOUNDARY CORNERBACK

20 | Ben Morrison | 6-0, 185 | Soph.

29 |Christian Gray | 5-11, 189 | Frosh.

OR 6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 202 | Senior

STRONG SAFETY

0 | Xavier Watts | 6-0, 204 | Senior

OR 11 |Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 196 | Senior

FREE SAFETY

2 | D.J. Brown | 6-2, 202 | Graduate Senior

OR 4 | Antonio Carter II | 6-0, 207 | Senior

OR 13 | Thomas Harper | 5-10, 196 | Graduate Senior

FIELD CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 207 | Graduate Senior

7 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 181 | Soph.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

32 | Spencer Shrader | 6-2, 200 | Graduate Senior

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 188 | Soph.

PLACEKICKER

32 | Spencer Shrader | 6-2, 200 |Graduate Senior

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 188 | Fr.

PUNTER

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Soph.

43 | Ben Krimm | 6-1, 204 | Graduate Senior

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Graduate Senior

51 | Rino Monteforte | 5-7, 195 | Soph.

HOLDER

16 | Dylen Devezin | 6-1, 222 | Soph.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 197 | Soph.

PUNT RETURNS

2 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 192 | Senior

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 199 | Graduate Senior

KICKOFF RETURNS

22 | Devyn Ford | 5-11, 200 |Graduate Senior

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 192 | Senior

NAVY TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

X-WIDE RECEIVER

89 | Camari Williams | 6-2, 210 | Sr.

83 | Cody Howard | 6-2, 220 | So.

LEFT TACKLE

59 | Connor McMahon | 6-4, 279 | Jr.

66 | Trey Cummings | 6-1, 262 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

64 | Ben Purvis | 6-3, 293 | So.

69 | Cam Nichols | 6-1, 280 | Fr.

CENTER

68 | Lirion Murtezi | 6-3, 315 | Sr.

65 | Brent Self | 6-2, 267 | Jr.

RIGHT GUARD

71 | Joshua Pena | 6-2, 278 | Sr.

62 | Javan Bouton | 6-3, 285 | Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

75 | Sam Glover | 6-3, 270 | Sr.

72 | Greyson Crawford | 6-3, 272 | So.

TIGHT END

97 | D.J. Donovan | 6-2, 240 | Jr.

88 | Thomas Scully | 6-2, 236 | Jr.

OR 80 | Akalea Kapono | 6-1, 236 | Sr.

Z WIDE RECEIVER

87 | Jayden Umbarger | 6-0, 196 | Sr.

0 | Kroy Myers | 5-11, 184 | Jr.

SLPIT BACK

24 | Brandon Chatman | 5-9, 167 | So.

22 | Eli Heidenreich | 6-0, 195 | So.

QUARTERBACK

11 | Blake Horvath | 6-2, 195 | So.

OR 1 | Tai Lavatai | 6-2, 221 | Sr.

SPLIT BACK

28 | Amin Hassan | 5-7, 176 | Jr.

34 | Anton Hall Jr. | 5-8, 198 | Jr.

FULL BACK

45 | Daba Fofana | 5-8, 205 | Jr.

46 | Alex Tecza | 6-0, 195 | So.

DEFENSE

LEFT END

95 | Jacob Busic | 6-4, 256 | Sr.

94 | Justin Reed | 6-3, 256 | Jr.

NOSE GUARD

0 | Donald Berniard Jr. | 6-0, 256 | Sr.

96 | Landon Robinson | 6-0, 278 | So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

97 | Clay Cromwell | 6-3, 292 | Sr.

99 | Tyler Narayan | 6-1, 250 | So.

RAIDER

33 | Jordan Sanders | 6-5, 227 | Jr.

35 | Luke Pirris | 6-4, 210 | So.

STRIKER

31 | Xavier McDonald | 5-11, 207 | Jr.

OR 14 | Jaxson Campbell | 5-10, 197 | So.

MIKE LINEBACKER

54 | Will Harbour | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

52 | Jianni Woodson-Brooks | 6-0, 234 | Jr.

WILL LINEBACKER

44 | Colin Ramos| 5-11, 215 | Jr.

43 | Kyle Jacob | 6-0, 228 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

1 | Dashaun Peele | 5-11, 197 | Jr.

5 | Willie Collins V | 5-11, 201 | Jr.

FREE SAFETY

18 | Rayuan Lane III | 5-11, 197 | Jr.

16 | Joe Hutson | 6-1, 187 | Jr.

BANDIT

7 | Mbiti Williams Jr. | 5-9, 180 | Jr.

11 | Eavan Gibbons | 5-10, 199 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

3 | Elias Larry | 6-0, 197 | Jr.

13 Andrew Duhart | 5-10, 185 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 178 | Sr.

17 | Nathan Kirkwood | 6-2, 174 | So.

KICKOFFS

6 | Evan Warren | 5-10, 178 | Sr.

15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 191 | Jr.

PUNTER

90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | Jr.

15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 191 | Jr.

LONG SNAPPER

98 | Cole Willliams | 6-0, 195 | Sr.

92 | Rayne Fry | 6-2, 180 | Fr.

HOLDER

15 | Kellen Grave de Peralta | 6-1, 191 | Jr.

90 | Riley Riethman | 5-10, 191 | Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

28 | Amin Hassan | 5-7, 176 | Jr.

21 | Kai Puailoa-Rojas | 6-0, 195 | Sr.

KICK RETURNER

29 | Daniel Jones | 5-9, 187 | Sr.

28 | Amin Hassan | 5-7, 176 | Jr.