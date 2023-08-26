Just call him Jaylen 'Six-Story' Sneed. Budding Notre Dame football star gets poster-ized

DUBLIN — Chanta Ellison knew her son had grown into his lanky frame, but she had no idea he was six stories tall until arriving in Ireland this weekend.

As Notre Dame football fans packed both sides of Dame Street for Saturday’s midday parade and pep rally featuring the Band of the Fighting Irish, the grinning visage of Jaylen Sneed (helmeted and visored) loomed over Central Plaza. A redshirt sophomore rover, Sneed’s image and likeness was unidentified but no less unmistakable once his family caught a glimpse via shared photos.

Slightly smaller versions of Sneed, including one with a football under his left arm and another of him yelling, occupied at least three other prominent spots in the City Centre.

The ball-carrying version for the former Wildcat quarterback was displayed above an establishment called “Foggy Dew” and included a Gaelic phrase loosely translated as “The Irish are Home.” That three-story poster directly faced Central Plaza and an ever-lengthening line to enter the official merchandise store for this year’s College Football Classic.

Ellison, who made the trip from Hilton Head Island, S.C., had no idea what was afoot until Katy Lonergan, a Notre Dame football spokesperson, informed her at Friday’s practice.

“I screamed, ‘Oh my gosh, really!’ “ Ellison told NDInsider.com via direct message. “It was a surprise. I was so excited.”

Sneed’s listed size is 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds.

Lonergan sent the first two pictures over to Ellison, and Jessica Mickens, wife of Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, shared the mega-version of Sneed a while later.

Ellison, who coached her son in the shot put during a standout AAU career in South Carolina, played basketball and volleyball growing up in Texas. She also threw the shot put and discuss.

Ellison ran out of time to travel downtown for a first-hand look at Six-Story Sneed. Instead, she headed to Aviva Stadium first in hopes of seeing No. 3 do even bigger things in Saturday’s game against Navy.

