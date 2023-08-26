Quick observations from Notre Dame football game vs. Navy

Four quick observations as No. 13 Notre Dame football opened the 2023 season Saturday with a 42-3 victory over Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland...

∎ Much was expected of sixth-year quarterback Sam Hartman that there was no way he could deliver, right?

He delivered.

Everyone figured the college veteran was going to look like the college veteran, but Hartman looked more like a seasoned pro. In the first half, Hartman and the Irish had the ball four times. They scored four times. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 220. That will win you a lot of games.

Hartman was at his best at the end of the half in a hurry-up offense, completing five of seven for 63 yards before a touchdown toss to Jayden Thomas.

Where might Hartman take this offense? The sky too high? Maybe not after he went 19-of-23 for 251 yards and four scores. Whoa, is right.

∎ As well as Hartman handled his first Notre Dame start, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker also was locked in with his new role. It wasn’t that he dialed up scoring drives of 78, 63, 81, 80 and 63 yards in the first two-plus quarters. It was who Parker got involved.

First time running back Jadarian Price touched the ball in college, he scored. First time Jaden Greathouse touched the ball in college, he scored. Devyn Ford had a role. Matt Salerno had a role. Deion Colzie made the most of his chance. A lot of options, a lot of variety, a lot of early yards (297) for this offense. We’ve seldom said that.

∎ Most intriguing early drive for Navy was its fourth. Why? A lot of fresher faces were in the Notre Dame defensive mix. Nose tackle Jason Onye, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, corner Jaden Mickey. We saw true freshman Joshua Burnham in the second half.

A lot of guys played, and still Navy got next to nothing. This defense is deeper and better.

∎ How long the trip to Ireland and back within five days might linger will become something to monitor as this season unfolds. The Notre Dame traveling party is expected to return stateside sometime Sunday. The clock’s ticking on Saturday’s home opener against Tennessee State.

Saturday was the first of eight straight games in three states — and one foreign country — before a bye week in mid-October. This could be a special season, but it’s also going to be a long one.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.