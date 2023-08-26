Live updates: Notre Dame leads Navy 28-0 at halftime in Dublin, Ireland

As thousands of Notre Dame football reveled in streets of Dublin this week, Guinness in it's finally time to get down to brass tax as the 13th-ranked Irish take the field today and open the 2023 season vs. Navy. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. local time in Ireland) at Aviva Stadium.

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of Mike Berardino, Tom Noie, and Austin Hough were will be following the game from both Ireland and The States and will have complete in-game and postgame coverage. And you can follow along with live game updates RIGHT HERE. Just REFRESH your screen as the game goes on. Cheers!

Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Navy 0

Score: Jayden Thomas 14-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 0:13 (Spencer kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 80 yards, 1:42 elapsed after a missed Navy field goal attempt.

Keys to the drive: Hartman continues his precision passing with a 20-yard strike to Chris Tyree to start the drive and 13-yarder to Greathouse to the Navy 29. A pass interference penalty on Tyree set the Irish up and the Navy 10. Hartman finishes first half 14-of-17 for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also ties former Texas QB Colt McCoy with 112 career TD passes

10:00 2nd Quarter: Notre Dame 21, Navy 0

Score: Jaden Greathouse 52-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 10:00 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Four plays: 78 yards, 1:52 elapsed after a Navy punt

Keys to the drive: Besides the scoring strike, Hartman connected with Jayden Thomas and 17 yards to Deion Colzie. Twenty minutes into his first ND start, Hartman is 8-for-10 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

End of first quarter: Notre Dame 14, Navy 0

Score: Jadarian Price 19-yard run at 1:03 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 63 yards, 3:27 elapsed after Navy turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: After ND defense turns Midshipman over on downs, Estime busts a 13-yard run up the middle to the 50.. Estime up to 42 yards on seven carries.

8:26 first quarter: Notre Dame 7, Navy 0

Score: Audrick Estime 1-yard run at 8:26 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 6:28 elapsed after opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: Estime was the workhorse of the drive, rushing six times for 21-yards, 11 of them coming on a 3-and-10 handoff and the ND 48. Quarterback Sam Hartman was 3-for-4 on the drive with a 22 strike to Estime and 19-yard toss to Jayden Thomas

Michael Wanbaugh is sports editor of the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com