Notre Dame football sinks Navy: How the points were scored Saturday in Dublin

Notre Dame football vs. Navy

Aug. 26, 2023

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Navy 0 0 0 3 ― 3 Notre Dame 14 14 7 7 ― 42

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Navy 0

Score: Audrick Estime 1-yard run at 8:26 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: 13 plays, 81 yards, 6:28 elapsed after opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: Estime was the workhorse of the drive, rushing six times for 21-yards, 11 of them coming on a 3-and-10 handoff and the ND 48. Quarterback Sam Hartman was 3-for-4 on the drive with a 22 strike to Estime and 19-yard toss to Jayden Thomas.

▶ Notre Dame 14, Navy 0

Score: Jadarian Price 19-yard run at 1:03 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 63 yards, 3:27 elapsed after Navy turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: After ND defense turns Midshipman over on downs, Estime busts a 13-yard run up the middle to the 50.. Estime up to 42 yards on seven carries.

SECOND QUARTER

Score: Jaden Greathouse 52-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 10:00 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Four plays: 78 yards, 1:52 elapsed after a Navy punt

Keys to the drive: Besides the scoring strike, Hartman connected with Jayden Thomas and 17 yards to Deion Colzie. Twenty minutes into his first ND start, Hartman is 8-for-10 for 154 yards and a touchdown.

▶ Notre Dame 28, Navy 0

Score: Jayden Thomas 14-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 0:13 (Schrader kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 80 yards, 1:42 elapsed after a missed Navy field goal attempt.

Keys to the drive: Hartman continues his precision passing with a 20-yard strike to Chris Tyree to start the drive and 13-yarder to Greathouse to the Navy 29. A pass interference penalty on Tyree set the Irish up and the Navy 10. Hartman finishes first half 14-of-17 for 200 yards and 2 TDs. He also ties former Texas QB Colt McCoy with 112 career TD passes.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 35, Navy 0

Score: Jaden Greathouse 20-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 9:36 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Six plays, 63 yards, 2:48 elapsed following Navy punt

Keys to the drive: More Estime, more Hartman. Estime takes first three carries of the drive 28 yards while Hartman finishes it off with his third TD pass of the game. Greathouse's second TD of the game.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 42, Navy 0

Score: Deion Colzie 25-yard pass from Sam Hartman at 11:54 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 60 yards, 3:43 elapsed after a Navy punt

Keys to the drive: Jeremiyah Love rushes 21 yards up the middle to set ND up at the Navy 25.

▶ Notre Dame 42, Navy 3

Score: Evan Warren 31-yard field goal at 3:33

Drive: 15 plays, 62 yards, 8:21 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Brandon Chatman hauls in a 39-yard pass from Tai Lavatai to set up the Midshipman at the Irish 15. It accounts for all but 4 yards of Navy's total pass yards

Officials

Referee Luke Richman, Umpire Bill Lamkin, Head linesman Graig Reed, Line judge Tracy Jones, Back judge Chris Bikowski, James Rief, Martine Jones, Center judge Patrick Oldham, Replay official Mike Stevens.

Game particulars

Weather: Cloudy, NW wind 10 mph, 59 degrees

Attendance: 49,000 (sell out)

