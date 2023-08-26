Instant grades: Notre Dame gets all A's vs. Navy, but Jason Garrett's commentary needs homework

Notre Dame football put on a clinic Saturday, opening the 2023 season with a convincing 42-3 victory over Navy in Dublin, Ireland. It was 42-0 until the final four minutes of the game, with Navy kicking a late field goal to avoid the shutout.

Here is how the Fighting Irish graded out in the victory.

Offense: A+

I mean, it couldn’t have gone better for the Notre Dame offense. Sam Hartman looked like a real Heisman Trophy candidate. Five different running backs all showed something good. The young wide receivers looked like blossoming stars. The offensive line had its way all day. Simply put, a masterful performance for the Irish offense.

Defense: A

Navy’s triple-option rushing attack had a few bright moments, but overall, the Notre Dame defense kept the Midshipmen in check. Holding Navy to below 150 yards (126 to be exact) is an accomplishment, given the Midshipmen ran the ball 48 times compared to seven passing attempts in the game.

Special teams: A-

A missed field goal by Spencer Shrader (while up 35-0) was about the only blemish for Notre Dame on the day. The rest of the special teams unit didn’t make any news, which is good news for them.

Coaching: A+

Head coach Marcus Freeman looked comfortable the whole game. Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker seemingly called a perfect game in his first time in the role for the Irish. Defensive coordinator Al Golden had the defense ready to handle the triple-option rushing attack of Navy. An all-around excellent coaching display for Notre Dame.

Overall grade: A+

It was basically a perfect game for the Irish. The offense was surgical, the defense smothering, the special teams effective and the coaching masterful. This will only fuel the hype and expectations around the Notre Dame program as they return stateside for its home opener next week against Tennessee State.

Miscellaneous grades

The game was mostly uncompetitive, if we're being totally honest. Here are some other things that caught our attention throughout the contest.