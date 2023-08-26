How does Sam Hartman debut compare to those of other recent Notre Dame football QBs?

Notre Dame Insider

Sam Hartman is already having a fantastic debut in a Notre Dame uniform Saturday.

In the first half of the game against Navy, Hartman was in complete control. He was 14-of-17 passing for 200 yards, throwing touchdown passes to Jaden Greathouse and Jayden Thomas in the second quarter to help the Irish lead, 28-0, at halftime.

More:Live updates: Notre Dame takes big 2nd quarter lead over Navy in Dublin, Ireland

Hartman had a lot of expectations coming into the program following a decorated career at Wake Forest. So far, he's lived up to those.

How does Hartman's debut compare to recent Irish quarterbacks in their first starts? Here’s a look at how Hartman stacks up compared to the last five quarterbacks making their first start for Notre Dame.

Brandon Wimbush

Wimbush was solid in his first start, going 17-for-30 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 49-12 win over Temple to begin the 2017 season. Wimbush utilized his dual-threat ability as well, rushing for 106 yards and a score in the game as well.

Ian Book

Later in the 2017 season, Book made the first start of his career, as Wimbush did not play due to injury. On the road against North Carolina, Book went 17-of-31 passing for 141 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Despite Book’s struggles, the Irish cruised to a 33-10 victory over the Tar Heels.

Jack Coan

After playing three seasons at Wisconsin, Coan transferred to Notre Dame following the graduation of Book. He won the starting quarterback job out of fall camp, with his first start coming on the road against Florida State in a Sunday night primetime contest. In a wild, back-and-forth game with the Seminoles, Coan went 26-for-35 passing, totaling 366 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Notre Dame won, 41-38, in overtime.

Tyler Buchner

Like Coan, Buchner’s first career start came in a primetime spot, this one being the 2022 season opener at Ohio State. Buchner struggled in the hostile environment, finishing 10-of-18 passing for 177 yards. The Irish lost to the Buckeyes, 21-10.

Drew Pyne

Pyne’s first start came in week three last year following an injury to Buchner. With the Irish desperate for a win following an 0-2 start, Pyne went 17-for-23 passing with 150 yards and two touchdowns. A touchdown pass from Pyne to tight end Michael Mayer gave the Irish a 24-17 victory over Cal. Pyne had two appearances in 2021 season, but this was his first official start.