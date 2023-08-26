Why Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman was carrying a shillelagh around after the win against Navy

Notre Dame Insider

Can a shillelagh make it through the security check at the airport?

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is about to find out.

Hartman was seen walking around with a shillelagh in his hand following the Fighting Irish’s 42-3 victory over Navy Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The item is synonymous with the country and is traditionally used as a weapon in combat.

Shillelaghs are common around the Notre Dame program as well, as the trophy handed out annually in the USC rivalry is the called the Jeweled Shillelagh.

This shillelagh Hartman carried after the game was gifted to the team during a practice earlier in the week.

It’s now going to become a key part of the Irish program.

“It’s kind of our new tradition that we’re going to start with this team,” Hartman said on the NBC telecast following the game. “Each year, we’re going to get a new one. It’s an exciting tradition. Our scout team player of the week will carry it throughout every game; every home game, every away game.

“It’s used for a weapon, but I won’t be using it. It just looks cool right now.”

Earlier in the week, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said that running back Chase Ketterer was going to be voted scout team player of the week. Ketterer, a graduate of nearby New Prairie High School, has been the scout quarterback for the Navy game each of the last three seasons. The Midshipmen run a triple-option rushing offense, similar to the one Ketterer ran in high school.