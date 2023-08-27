'It's a strange one, isn't it?' Rugby battles American college football in a Dublin pub

DUBLIN — At first Rich Wright was confused.

Driving through Ireland on holiday, the Fortville, Ind., resident wasn’t expecting to see this capital city awash in blue and gold and a certain interlocking logo.

“I thought the game was next week,” Wright said Saturday as he watched Notre Dame football blast Navy 42-3 on the big-screen television at Kennedy’s Pub & Restaurant. “I saw everyone wearing Notre Dame stuff, and I was like, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing here?’ “

A maintenance worker at a VA facility who lives about 35 minutes northeast of Indianapolis, Wright got into town a few hours before kickoff and tried to find a pub that was showing the game. On his fourth stop he found Kennedy’s, where the Notre Dame Club of Ireland was hosting a watch party downstairs.

“I saw the balloons and the signs outside and decided to go in,” Wright said. “I was upstairs for the first half, and it was packed. I came down here for the second half.”

With a “Play Like a Champion” sign in one corner and a remote NBC-TV camera on a tripod in another, Wright was welcomed warmly to a gathering that reached nearly 70 attendees during a pregame reception for international Notre Dame alumni.

Many of those Fighting Irish fans from New Zealand, Spain, England and Switzerland made the manageable walk together over to Aviva Stadium, where Sam Hartman passed for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut.

Wright’s main takeaway as he nursed a pint of Guinness: “I wish we had the quarterback for more than a year.”

Notre Dame Club's Dublin Chapter enjoys arrival of reinforcements

Instead of Brittny Ryan being asked if she had any questions for the pharmacist, her country pharmacist had a question for her.

“Brittny, what the heck is going on in Dublin?” he asked when she stopped in on Friday. “I see all the people with your logo on your shirt that you wear all the time. What are they doing here?”

A 2006 Notre Dame graduate who works as a self-employed TV producer, Ryan is co-president of the Dublin Chapter of the Notre Dame Club. After she explained the Fighting Irish invasion and the concept of the College Football Classic, her pharmacist ended up bringing his wife and two of their teenage sons to the watch party.

A third son scored a ticket on the secondary market and headed over to Aviva Stadium.

“They’ve been greatly entertained by the American football experience,” said Ryan, whose maiden name was Heinrich and who has two children of her own with husband Sean Ryan, an Irish engineer.

Typical Notre Dame football watch parties at Kennedy’s are free to the alumni club, which doesn’t even collect annual dues, but Saturday’s gathering carried a cost of $15 Euro to help offset the food outlay. That was still far more affordable than trying to watch the blowout in person.

Dr. Kate McCann, a 2000 Notre Dame graduate who attended medical school in Ireland, remembered paying $70 to attend the 2012 Notre Dame-Navy game in Dublin. This time she and her husband, Brian Fitzgerald of the Gaelic Athletic Association, decided against shelling out $200 per ticket to sit outside in the damp night air.

“The prices here locally just seemed really out of proportion,” McCann said. “We’ve bought plenty of tickets to home games (at Notre Dame) before. We knew what they go for at home. We got lots of offers from last week, but it was a little beyond the budget, just thinking practically.”

It was still a memorable experience for the couple and their two young children to see the City Centre overrun with Notre Dame supporters and to share their adoptive homeland with 40,000-plus American visitors.

“I suppose it’s a little more chill here than people portray it,” McCann said. “Ireland’s a beautiful country to live in, and most of us love being here. It’s beautiful scenery, beautiful people.”

Comparing rugby to American football

Upstairs on the main level at Kennedy’s, Yvonne Lombard was immersed in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup warmup match against Samoa, which was being shown on the majority of the mounted televisions.

“It’s a strange one, isn’t it?” the married mother of two commented to a befuddled American visitor. “It’s real easy to get injured in rugby. They don’t have the same protection as the (American) football.”

Cheers and groans echoed throughout the wood-paneled establishment, which opened in 1950 and is famous for its mentions in James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses.”

“The only international sport we’re good at is rugby,” Lombard said. “Ireland are currently No. 1, but it looks like France will knock us off the top spot and New Zealand are obviously the team to beat.”

Lombard, whose son is a sports physiotherapist, kindly runs through the various team sports that consume Ireland.

They include Gaelic football — “A bit like Aussie Rules” — and hurling, “the oldest and fastest field sport in the world,” she said.

“We’re really good at that,” Lombard said. “There’s a stick and a tiny ball.”

Through the doorway at the corner of the bar, Lombard can see Notre Dame’s easy win unfolding in the next room.

“The biggest problem with it is the advertisement breaks,” she said. “That makes it so boring. It’s too slow. There’s much more action in rugby. It’s 80 minutes of game time, but it takes 90 minutes, I would say.”

Kennedy’s is a few blocks east of Trinity College Dublin, where Navy’s top-ranked rugby team handed Notre Dame’s club team a 78-0 beatdown on Friday in a well-attended match.

Does that ever happen in big-time rugby?

“It’s rare,” Lombard said, “but it can happen.”

Just then Hartman threw another touchdown pass to make it 28-0 over at Aviva.

“Are Navy going to score at all?” Lombard asked.

When it was suggested the final score of the American football game could wind up being the opposite of the Navy-Notre Dame rugby outcome, she gave a weary smile.

“Looks like it, doesn’t it?” she said.

Pause.

“How long will that go on for, though?”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.