Icon Raghib Ismail longs for another national championship for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Ambling along the back terrace of South Bend Country Club on a fall-like Monday morning with a black backpack over his shoulder and a bottle of Fiji water in his hand, Notre Dame football legend Raghib Ismail already is on.

He talks everything Irish. He piles on praise for head coach Marcus Freeman. He grabs a towel to dry off a table and chairs that serve as a makeshift interview area. He leans over to swipe a bug off someone’s biceps. He’s energetic and odd and quirky and entertaining and everything you don’t expect from someone of his stature.

After all, he’s Rocket.

He’s a little older and a little grayer, likely also a little slower, but when he gets going, it’s like Ismail’s back in college returning kickoffs like he did twice against Michigan in 1989. You know how those ended.

Any chance the 53-year-old gets to return to South Bend, the place that birthed his rise as a college football icon, he takes it. On Monday, that meant attending the annual Five Star Life golf outing. He didn’t play golf. He was just there to talk, to smile, to be in that moment.

“Rocket was a super-talented football player, but (he’s) an even better person,” said Five Star president Seth Maust. “When it comes to the values that we talk about at Five Star, he embodies that.”

Ismail is a regular at the Five Star event at SBCC, but every time he ventures to the west side course, down a quiet two-lane road, then another, and a third that funnels into the grounds, he feels a bit … weird.

“This,” he joked, “is like driving to the bat cave.”

Fitting, because back in the day, his day, Ismail was Batman. He was Robin to no one. Few in the college game matched his electricity. He officially was a flanker, but Ismail was known to break open games with his kick/punt returns. A relative unknown from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Ismail quickly became a name in South Bend and across the nation.

It’s the same national spotlight currently on Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (with more social media wattage) after his Irish debut (19-of-23 for 251 yards and four touchdowns). Everyone wants to talk to Hartman. He was on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday barely 24 hours after the team landed home from Ireland. Everyone wants to be around Hartman. Must be the hair. Or the beard. Or just him.

Ismail can relate. Kind of.

“He’s in an era where the magnification and awareness are greater than when I played,” Ismail said during a quiet moment Monday morning. “The only time that I was aware of it was Wednesday until Saturday after the game.”

From Sunday to Tuesday, Ismail insists he led a rather insulated life in Grace Hall, a place still so near and dear to him that he touched his right hand to his heart at the mere mention of the old dorm. There were times when someone somehow would get his campus phone number, dial it and ask for the Rocket. There were times when he’d walk around campus, only to hear the whispers and see the fingers pointed in his direction.

“That’s the Rocket and blah, blah, blah,” Ismail said. “That’s the only time I was hyper aware of it. Outside of that, I was on campus just hanging out with my friends.”

There came a time when all of it became too much for Ismail. Everyone wanted to see him. Everyone wanted a piece of him. Especially after home games. Ismail needed a way out.

He found one.

A tall tale becomes truth

Long before Notre Dame Stadium was remodeled, and then remodeled again, the door to the Irish locker room on the north end of the place opened right to the outside world. Players looking to leave fast after home games and find their families would have to run a gauntlet of fans and friends and friends of friends and the media. Teammates would often point him out “There’s Rocket!” so they could slide through the stadium shadows.

The attention became avalanche overwhelming to the then-teenager. After one game during one season (Ismail couldn’t recall if it was his sophomore year in 1989 or junior year in 1990, but here’s guessing it’s the latter), Ismail discovered a new escape route. It led out a side door, underneath the stands on the stadium’s east side and across what was once Juniper Road, which bisected the stadium and the Joyce Center.

With the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Ismail at the bottom of an oversized laundry cart. With football equipment concealing him.

True story, one that Ismail seldom ever acknowledged. Until Monday. Finally.

“It felt like they had opened the door to Narnia,” laughed Ismail long and hard again. “They were pushing all the equipment in this big cart, and I was like, where are you going with that?

“I had an epiphany at that moment, like this is the answer to the issue of standing outside for hours signing autographs.”

Ismail struck a deal with the managers. A few would push him in the cart across the street, unbeknownst to many of the 59,075 leaving the stadium. Another would run to the north end, find Ismail’s mother and brothers and bring them across to the practice locker room in the Joyce Center. Nobody would tell anybody. Not fans. Not coaches. Not media. Nobody.

“From that day on,” Ismail said, “that’s what I started doing.”

Ismail played three seasons for Notre Dame (1988-90). He became the first junior to leave Notre Dame early for the NFL. He played 11 professional seasons for four teams. He won a Grey Cup in the Canadiana Football League. He scored 30 touchdowns in the National Football League.

He still calls suburban Dallas home. When he’s not working with the NFL Legends Community or traveling for speaking engagements and public appearances, he’s a father to his four grown kids who range in age from 20 to 27.

Playing football was easy compared to being a dad. Ismail’s died when the Rocket was 10, so he was too young to glean any guidance from him on how to be a dad.

“Man, this doggone parenthood is no joke,” he said. “Just when you think you’ve got the hang of it, something new surfaces. It’s like they want your help, but they don’t have to listen to you.”

Ismail aims to return for a Notre Dame home game or two this fall. There are rumblings inside former Irish circles that something may be in the works to recognize the 35th anniversary of the school’s last national championship this season (guessing that would be during the Ohio State or USC weekends). That would bring Ismail back full circle.

For years, for Ismail and for the guys on that 1988 team, that national championship was a point of protected pride. That title was theirs. They didn’t want to share it. Then 10 years became 20 and 20 became 30 and now we’re pushing toward 40 years since Notre Dame stood alone as college football kings.

Those ‘88 dudes are lonely.

“When I was back in school and we won it, there was this subconscious expectation of this is how it is,” Ismail said. “You think every year it’s just going to happen and then you realize, hey, wait a minute, this is not as easy as we thought.

“We need another national championship. We long for another generation to be greater.”

Or maybe half as good as Ismail. That would be rather good.

