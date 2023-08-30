Disbelief and a reminder for Jadarian Price after instant TD in Notre Dame football debut

SOUTH BEND — Jadarian Price figures he gave himself maybe four seconds to savor the moment after reaching the end zone on the first official carry of his Notre Dame football career.

“I was like, ‘Did this really happen?’ “ the redshirt freshman running back said after Tuesday’s practice. “Nobody expects their first touch to be a touchdown. When I scored, I didn’t know exactly what to do. I really couldn’t believe it.”

Fourteen months removed from surgery on his left Achilles, Price bolted 19 yards up the middle through a gaping hole for the second of Notre Dame’s six touchdowns in a 42-3 shellacking of Navy.

“Then it was, ‘Boom,’ energy shift, go celebrate with the linemen because they’re the reason this happened,” the former four-star recruit from Denison, Texas said.

Price was quickly jolted back to reality.

“I had dropped the ball,” he said, “and one of my teammates came up to me and said, ‘Good job, but hand the ball to the ref.’ “

The main reason Price was in the game so early was Audric Estime’s fumble on the first play of the second Irish possession. Estime’s fumble rolled out of bounds, but the star running back was still benched for the final 19:30 of the first half.

Apparently, the aversion to putting the ball on the ground applies to end-zone celebrations as well.

Price would carry just three more times for an additional six yards against the Midshipmen, but it’s always a good idea to adhere to groupthink in a position room as deep and talented as Notre Dame’s running backs.

“Coach Freeman preaches to us all the time that successes around here are short-lived,” Price said. “Wins around here are short-lived. Once it happens, celebrate it, but go on to the next and do it again. That’s the standard here.”

At least Price is finally hearing his first name pronounced correctly around the football complex. An early enrollee in January of 2022, he was called “Ja-DARE-ee-an” until the last couple of weeks. Soft-spoken by nature, Price let it be known that the second syllable should rhyme with “car,” which is fitting given the quick-shift nature of his running style.

“It took a while,” Price said. “Like a year and a half, but they finally got it.”

