Notre Dame football: Four players to watch for Tennessee State game

SOUTH BEND — One down, 11 to go for the No. 13 Notre Dame football team, which opened the 2023 regular season last weekend with a 42-3 victory over Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Next up, back on American soil for the home opener against HBCU Tennessee State (0-0). Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday is 3:30 p.m.

Here are four players to watch in this one.

TENNESSEE STATE (0-0)

QB DRAYLEN ELLIS (7)

Tennessee State coach Eddie Geroge seemingly wants to lean on the senior transfer from Austin Peay to play the game’s most important spot, but it also seems like the position’s unsettled.

One of six Tigers on the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South preseason player watch list, Ellis was the league’s freshman of the year in 2020 and a second team all-league pick in 2021. He threw for 1,807 yards and eight touchdowns as Tennessee State went 4-7 last year in his first season in Nashville. He also was tagged for 316 rushing yards lost, which meant he spent much of the time running for his football life behind a porous offensive line.

Heading into the team’s final scrimmage last weekend, Ellis was being pushed by backups Deveon Bryant and Demetric Crenshaw. Two additional unproven quarterbacks are also still in the mix. Expecting Elis to separate himself in this game against that Notre Dame defense is a tough ask of an offense likely in for a long afternoon – no matter the quarterback.

SS JOSH GREEN (6)

Tennessee State returns six starters off last year’s defense, and that’s the good news. The bad? The Tigers lost their top three tacklers, which means sixth-year safety Josh Green is the leading returning tackler. No Tiger has more career stops (225) or interceptions (six).

In 11 games last season — the third time in the last four years he’s played in every game — Green tallied 56 tackles, one tackle for loss, a team-high three interceptions for 70 return yards and three passes broken up. His brother, James, is TSU’s starting nickel.

Expect both Greens to be busy Saturday. Tennessee State is undersized across the front seven, which means the Irish running backs should have little trouble getting to the second and third levels of the TSU defense. That means the 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Orlando, Florida will have to keep coming up from his safety spot to make stops. He’s going to get chances to make plays, but that’s not necessarily good news for Green. He’s in for a big (tiring) day.

No. 13 NOTRE DAME (1-0)

DE JOSHUA BURNHAM (40)

Burnham’s easy to identify on a defense that might be building something special in terms of showing an identity. He’s the only guy out on the end who doesn’t have a hyphen in his last name, so there’s that.

Slotted the No. 3 end behind starters/veterans Nana Osafo-Mensah and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, the sophomore played the part of anything but the inexperienced/young reserve against Navy. He was on the field for some meaningful snaps, and he made the most of them.

Having played in only one game last season (he had one tackle and a half of a tackle for loss in the snow and cold of the Boston College game), Burnham brought three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack Saturday. This defense is deep, and we saw why with Burnham getting into the game and making something happen. This is another week to get another long look at others beside the frontline guys and continue to build quality depth across the defensive board.

RB JADARIAN PRICE

One carry. That’s all it took for the sophomore (freshman eligibility) to prove that he’s back from an Achilles injury that cost him 2022 and that he could be poised for a big year.

Late in the first half of Saturday’s win over Navy, Price took a handoff from quarterback Sam Hartman, hit a hole between the center and the left guard and boom, he was gone. Up the field, oblivious to any potential tackler, accelerating into another gear and into the end zone from 19 yards out. First college carry, first college touchdown.

Price finished with 25 yards on four carries. It was a good start. Now give him a little more workload this week against the Tigers. Price can be a workhorse back, even in that stacked Irish RB room. He's got the gifts. He’s got the goods. Let him ease back into the game even more this week. We don’t need to have a heavy helping of Audric Estime. It would be nice to see more of No. 24.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.