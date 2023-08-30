Pod of Gold: How good is this Notre Dame football team? Best since 2012 ... really?

SOUTH BEND — We brush off the jet lag following Notre Dame Football's season-opening 42-3 "Irish invasion" victory over Navy in Dublin, Ireland with another edition of Pod of Gold.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie break down how good this Notre Dame team is (best since 2012?), discuss Irish quarterback Sam Hartman's ceiling after tossing four touchdown passes and look ahead to Tennessee State in Saturday's home opener.

Kickoff for the first ever Notre Dame matchup with an Historically Black College or University is 3:30 p.m.

More:How does Sam Hartman debut compare to those of other recent Notre Dame football QBs?

Where else to listen to Pod of Gold

The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here. Pick your platform of choice below. Then subscribe, rate and review.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.

Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.