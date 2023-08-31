Wide receiver receiver room for Notre Dame football sees surprise emerge in opener

SOUTH BEND — From where he sat and what he saw, the scene seemed right out of a middle school cafeteria for Notre Dame football junior Deion Colzie.

It was early August on the back end of preseason camp with a group of Irish wide receivers summoned post-practice to meet the media in the Irish Athletic Center. That’s a crowd — there might not be enough catches to go around this season — which meant it was a busy room.

Colzie was seated at one of the large round tables near the balcony that overlooks the indoor practice field. From his seat, he saw fellow wideouts Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores and Tobias Merriweather and Jayden Thomas and even Chris Tyree, a converted running back, all of whom garnered more media attention.

Who would be the go-to guy? The breakout guy? The quiet surprise guy? A lot of those others were popular picks. Colzie? Meh.

He had a look on his face that day of someone who wanted to be included with the cool club, the popular kids, the ones everyone gravitated toward at lunch, at recess, after school. Instead, he was off nearly alone with two reporters at his table.

Maybe one day, maybe Colzie thought, that would change.

Change it did. Barely two weeks later, Colzie was the lone receiver to meet the media in advance of the home opener for No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0) on Saturday against Tennessee State (0-0). Colzie insisted that day in early August that he was confident in his place in the program despite not showing much (OK, nothing) during preseason camp. He hit a run of good games late last season (nine catches, 192 yards, one TD), which figured to slingshot him into the next phase of his football career. But that slingshot snapped.

In that deep wide receiver room, Colzie seemed just another guy. He wasn’t looked at as a counted-on veteran like Thomas or Tyree. He wasn’t seen as someone on the verge of something big like the sophomore Merriweather. And freshmen sensations Flores and Greathouse were ready to swipe someone’s reps.

Then there was Colzie, seemingly on the outside looking in. He was in the middle, and nobody ever wants to be in the middle. Not gamebreaker good. Not bust bad. Just … there.

It took only the opener for Colzie to show/strut his stuff. Working against Navy in a reserve role to Merriweather at field wide receiver, Colzie caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, a 25-yard catch and run on a throw from Sam Hartman. In a game of few surprises, Colzie was one.

Or was he?

“I knew what I was capable of, and I got to show bits and pieces of that,” he said. “I’m just happy to keep moving forward and keep doing that the rest of the season.”

That first game for Colzie may mean everything. It may mean nothing. But after camp, in that room, it was important that he show something.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said something about Colzie changed about 10 days out from the opener. He carried himself differently on the practice field. He looked more serious about his game, about the playbook, about his role, about everything.

When the Navy game plan was crafted, No. 0 was no zero. He was a factor.

“He earned that trust,” Parker said. “It’s constant evaluation for all of us. He practiced very efficiently and productively those last 10 days. He found some efficient plays out there.”

How efficient? Colzie was on the natural grass of Aviva Stadium for seven snaps. That’s it. Seven. He caught three passes and scored a touchdown. That’s a good day, a you-can-trust-me-now kind of a day.

A day for an old guy to play old, the kind of day that position coach Chansi Stuckey seemingly was waiting on from Colzie toward the end of camp. Stuckey praised the player then for his understanding of his role in the offense. He praised him for playing with more force, for approaching his job with maturity. He praised him for staying the course, but he also said there was something else that would be the truest measuring stick.

“He just needs opportunities when he gets in the games,” Stuckey said. “When you get opportunities, you have to make (the most of) them. That’s the ultimate judge.”

Then Saturday happened, though Colzie offered but a shrug. Just a guy doing his job. On offense. On special teams.

“Some of the guys look up to me and I want to show them it doesn’t matter how many reps you get; it doesn’t matter if you ran that play during practice at all,” he said. “Just know that if your number is called, you have to be prepared.”

Colzie insisted he did nothing different late in fall camp. He stayed on the grind for all of August. Every afternoon, he bypassed the chance to return to the campus hotel for a nap to stay at the Guglielmino Complex to study film with Merriweather and Thomas. He watched film once, twice, three times to make sure he was running the right routes, carrying out the proper assignments, doing everything he could to be counted on.

“That rolled into the season,” he said. “Once you make those plays in practice, it becomes second nature when you go into the game.”

Handling the flight back home over the Atlantic Ocean, shaking any jet lag and tackling a full week of class and practice was easier for Colzie knowing he’d delivered when he needed to deliver. That left him satisfied, but it also left him wanting more.

He wants to feel what he felt on Saturday and beyond again and again.

“As a competitor, you always know that you want to do more and you can do more,” he said. “That’s something that drives me every day to go to work, to earn the trust of the quarterback and our coaching staff.

“When my number is called, I will make the play.”

For one week, Colzie was in the cool club. He aims to do all he can to remain.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

Tennessee (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0)

▶ When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

▶ Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend Ind..

▶ TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock streaming

▶ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

▶ Line: No line

▶ Series: First meeting