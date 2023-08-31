Injury update: Tight end Eli Raridon (knee) remains out for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon, still rebuilding strength in his right knee after two ACL tears in a 10-month span, has been ruled out for Notre Dame football’s home opener on Saturday against Tennessee State.

Raridon, a ferocious blocker who last played against Stanford in mid-October, was limited to non-contact drills for the bulk of fall practice sessions open to the media.

“Eli will not go this game,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday afternoon in a video call with reporters. “He hasn’t been fully cleared yet. He’s still working his way back.”

The hope, Freeman said, is that Raridon will be “100% cleared” in the next couple of weeks.

“It’s just (a matter of) being cleared to truly play in a game,” Freeman said. “It’s just a (process) for him from where he’s at now to being game-ready. Hopefully in the next few weeks, he’ll be at that point.”

On July 27, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Raridon noted a “lack of strength and mass” in his surgically repaired right knee and said he would be reevaluated in 10-day intervals before receiving full clearance.

“Before I get back there, I just want to be fully healthy,” said Raridon, who also blew out the same knee on the basketball court in December of 2021. “I don’t want to have any concerns with my knee. I want to feel 100 percent. I don’t want even a little pain. I just want to feel confident and ready to go.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Raridon earned the 15th-best run-blocking grade among all tight ends with at least 50 snaps in 2022. Notre Dame All-American Michael Mayer, a second-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, ranked sixth.

Fifty-one of Raridon’s run-blocking snaps came in consecutive wins over North Carolina and BYU early last season. Before suffering a noncontact injury in practice last October, Raridon had become a key part of Notre Dame’s so-called 12- and 13-personnel sets, especially in goal-line situations.

Junior Mitchell Evans (50 offensive snaps) and sophomore Holden Staes (39 snaps) saw the majority of action at tight end against Navy as Notre Dame rolled to a 42-3 win in the season opener. Nine different skill-position players had at least one reception for the Irish, but not a single pass was directed toward a Notre Dame tight end.

