Who has the edge when Notre Dame football welcomes Tennessee State for home opener?

SOUTH BEND — Saturday will be a historic day for the Notre Dame football program as it takes on Tennessee State in its 2023 home opener. The Tigers are the first Football Championship Series (FCS) opponent the Irish will face since the 1950s, as well as the first ever Historically Black College or University.

Here is a “tale of the tape” between the two teams. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium

When Notre Dame has the ball

The Irish offense looked flawless in its Week Zero win over Navy last week, picking up 27 first downs on 57 plays and showing tremendous balance with 253 passing yards and 191 rushing yards.

Quarterback Sam Hartman only misfired on four passes, which was the same number of touchdown passes he threw. Nine players had at least one reception, with Jaden Greathouse (2), Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie hauling in touchdowns passes. Five different running backs had a carry, led by 95 rushing yards from Audric Estimé.

It’s a Notre Dame offense that will prove a challenge for Tennessee State to handle. Brothers Josh and James Green are two of the better defenders for the Tigers, with 225 and 131 career tackles, respectively. Terrell Allen, who co-led the team with 4.5 sacks last year, also returns for Tennessee State.

Still, Notre Dame should have no problems with its opponent’s defense.

Edge: Notre Dame

When Tennessee State has the ball

The Tigers return its starting quarterback from last year in junior Draylen Ellis. As a sophomore, Ellis threw for 1,807 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games. He also rushed for 371 yards, but had a net total of 55 rushing yards due to losing 316 yards in sacks.

Tennessee State returns its top rusher in sophomore Jalen Rouse (613 yards), while top receivers returning are redshirt sophomore Karate Brenson and junior Da’Shon Davis.

Defensively, Notre Dame will have to shift from playing a triple-option offense in Navy to a more traditional one with Tennessee State. It could lead to some impressive performances in the secondary, namely Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts. The Irish’s defensive line is talented enough to create chaos up front, which could make for a long day for the Tennessee State offense.

Edge: Notre Dame

Special teams

About the only negative against Navy game was the missed field goal from Spencer Shrader, who was making his Notre Dame debut. Tennessee State also has a new kicker in James Lowery, a transfer from Northern Illinois. Like offense and defense, this should be an area where the Irish’s skill is too much for the Tigers to handle.

Edge: Notre Dame

Coaching

If we were evaluating their on-field careers, Tennessee State’s Eddie George (1995 Heisman Trophy winner) would have the decided advantage over his Ohio State counterpart, Marcus Freeman. But we're talking head coaching here, which Freeman is getting more and more comfortable with in his second season. George is still in rebuild mode with the Tigers, having gone 9-13 in his first two seasons.

Edge: Notre Dame

South Bend Tribune staff predictions for Game 2 vs. Navy

TOM NOIE: Notre Dame 52, Tennessee State 0: The calendar may say late summer, but this will look and feel like a spring game for the Irish, who will play a lot of guys and score a lot of points.

MIKE BERARDINO: Notre Dame 59, Tennessee State 0: Tigers greats Richard Dent, Claude Humphrey and Ed “Too Tall” Jones aren’t walking through that door in the cramped visitors’ locker room.

MICHAEL WANBAUGH: Notre Dame 63, Tennessee State 0: The Irish pump the brakes on offense in the second half while getting younger players plenty of field time, but look for a defensive and/or special teams score.

AUSTIN HOUGH: Notre Dame 45, Tennessee State 7: For the sake of being different than my colleagues, I’ll say the Tigers get a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to have at least one good memory of its trip to Notre Dame Stadium. The question is: will we get a “Rudy” moment with someone on the Irish roster?