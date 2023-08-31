Rare lung procedure doesn't stop Tyson Ford from beating the odds for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Gabriel Rubio has known Tyson Ford longer than any of their other Notre Dame football teammates. The two hulking defensive linemen played youth football in the same program in the St. Louis area, and they have remained friends ever since.

Ford’s improbable rise to four-star recruit status saw the 6-foot-4, 274-pounder overcome asthma and an upper lung lobectomy as a 1-year-old, but his on-field excellence has made those nonissues.

While supporting Ford through a slow-developing climb up the depth chart, part of that connection requires treating the redshirt freshman with the same good humor accorded everyone else on the roster.

“I don’t stop and think about it too much, but we sometimes poke fun at him for it,” Rubio said before the season. “He might be tired or something, and we’ll be like, ‘Aw, is it because you have half a lung or something?’ He’s like, ‘Shut up.’ “

Ford is so nonchalant about his health conditions, even Rubio must be reminded sometimes about the level of difficulty for his friend.

“Tyson is a very energetic person,” Rubio said. “What he’s doing is phenomenal. I keep forgetting the story, but every time he takes off his jersey, I see the scar and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember that now.’ “

Pediatric pulmonologist treated Tyson Ford

According to the National Institutes of Health website, the 10-year overall survival rate is 80.4% in a study of 543 patients who underwent an upper lung lobectomy. The 10-year recurrence-free survival rate was 77.1% per the study published in early 2020.

In Ford’s case, emergency surgery was performed to remove a precancerous cyst from his tiny body. About half of the top right lung was removed, and then came the sobering prognoses of incurable asthma and the unlikelihood of sports participation for someone with such diminished lung capacity.

His family, most notably his mother, Lynn Simms-Ford, and his grandfather Ron Rivers, refused to accept those limitations.

“They never told me it would limit me,” Ford said in April. “They always just let me be a kid, let me do whatever normal kids do. They never said I had to be held back by this little thing.”

Countless visits to Dr. Lee Robert Choo-Kang, a pediatric pulmonology specialist in the St. Louis area, kept Ford on path as each new hurdle was cleared.

“Obviously, I was seeing a doctor; I just thought that was normal,” Ford said. “I didn’t really know anything was that wrong with me. It didn’t affect me growing up. I just thank them for not letting that hold me back or hold them back from letting me do whatever I wanted to do in terms of physical activities.”

College options were plentiful for Tyson Ford

As his body sprouted along with his confidence, Ford distinguished himself in competitive youth basketball and football programs. Caleb Love, now at Arizona, was among his AAU basketball teammates on the St. Louis Eagles, where their coach was 14-year NBA player Larry Hughes.

Ford’s potential in the classroom as well as in the athletic realm gave him no shortage of college options.

Iowa State was the first to offer a football scholarship in December of his sophomore year at John Burroughs School, a private college-prep school celebrating its centennial this year. Ultimately Ford would receive two dozen Power Five offers, including Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, LSU and Clemson.

Notre Dame won out due to the connection Ford built with then-coordinator Marcus Freeman, now Irish head coach, and then-position coach Mike Elston, now at Michigan.

The long northern Indiana winters didn’t deter Ford, who turns 20 in mid-September.

“Cold weather doesn’t really affect me,” he said. “I just have to make sure I take of myself. … I’ve spent my whole life trying to get my lung capacity to the best (level) that I could. I’ve had great doctors all my life. It really doesn’t affect me now.”

Confined to the scout team as a freshman, Ford stepped on the field for just one defensive snap all season, on a snowy Senior Day against Boston College.

He didn’t play in Dublin, but that could change this week with Rubio ruled out for several games at least as he deals with a knee injury. Able to play both tackle and end on the deep Irish defensive line, Ford would be facing Tennessee State, his mother’s alma mater.

Notre Dame football has never faced an FCS (formerly Division I-AA) opponent, much less a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), so the stars may be aligning for Ford.

“He’s able to push himself even though he does have some of those past challenges,” senior defensive tackle Rylie Mills said. “He doesn’t talk about that much. He doesn’t really bring it up. He just brings it every day. As long as you put your mind to something, you can do anything you want.”

Ford’s stoicism continues to serve him well. If his story eventually inspires others, that would be even better.

“I’ve never met anyone who had the same surgery I’ve had,” Ford said. “It just shows how valuable life is. Even though I was younger, my mom and my family always tells me about it and tells me how scary it was. It also helps me be thankful for where I am now.”

Which is waiting patiently for his opportunity to prove doubters wrong once again.

“Those doctors didn’t think I’d be able to play sports competitively,” he said. “They didn’t really think I’d be able to do much after (surgery), but obviously those limitations didn’t hold me back. I’m just happy to be here every day.”

