Analysis: Notre Dame football has a stingy defense, but is it historically significant?

SOUTH BEND — Two games into Al Golden’s second season as defensive coordinator for Notre Dame football, the drumbeat is starting to build.

Could we be watching the next great defensive group for the Irish?

At the very least, a stingy mindset is beginning to form after unranked Navy (42-3) and FCS-level Tennessee State (56-3) could muster but a field goal apiece. That left the graphics crew in the NBC TV truck scrambling to put this achievement into historic program context.

It seemed like a misprint at first, but it’s apparently true: Not since Dan Devine’s first edition in 1975 has Notre Dame made it this far into a season without allowing a touchdown.

That team finished 8-3, even with future first-rounders Luther Bradley and Ross Browner back from season-long suspension, but there was little to quibble with about the defense after consecutive road wins over Boston College (17-3) and Purdue (17-0).

Through five games, the ’75 Irish had still allowed just 34 total points before a second-half slide that saw them give up 30 at Air Force, 24 in a home loss to third-ranked USC and 34 in a November loss at unranked Pittsburgh — which would run the table and win the national title behind Tony Dorsett the following year.

And this year’s Golden Guys? How big a deal is this showing thus far?

“I would say it’s big, but that’s our expectation, our standard as a defense,” nose tackle Jason Onye said. “We want to make sure we leave teams with no touchdowns and no scores. That’s our goal.”

It took Navy until the final three minutes and change at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to avoid the shutout with a chip-shot field goal. That brought back memories of 2018, when Dino Babers and Syracuse sent out Andre Szmyt for a 28-yarder with 10 seconds left, just so the Orange could lose 36-3 at Yankee Stadium.

“Last game us letting them score three points, we were upset about that,” Onye said. “This defense this year, we want to make sure we hold teams and we’re dominant no matter who we face.”

Saturday’s field goal came on the first defensive series of the game for Notre Dame. The visiting Tigers marched 55 yards on 15 plays, consuming more than 6 ½ minutes on the game clock, before Northern Illinois transfer Jason Lowery ripped a 37-yarder through the uprights.

It could have been a three-and-out if not for a defensive holding call on Thomas Harper.

The last time Notre Dame had allowed a field goal on its first defensive series, current offensive line coach Joe Rudolph was running the Wisconsin offense and the game was at Soldier Field in Chicago. That was 24 games ago.

Jason Onye, Rylie Mills hatch a plan

When Devyn Ford was knocked cold on the ensuring kickoff return, his fumble put the Irish defense right back out there in the shadow of its goal line. Two incompletions and a Jordan Botelho stoning on a running play sent Lowery back on the field.

This time Onye and fellow interior lineman Rylie Mills hatched a plan.

“Before the snap, me and Rylie were like, ‘Hey, let’s blow up this guard,’ “ Onye said. “The ball was snapped. Me and him got low — we got really low — we went through the guard’s chest, and I just put my hand up and luckily it hit. I’m thankful for that.”

Another special teams mishap, this time a 58-yard kickoff return featuring Junior Tuihalamaka’s whiff, put the defense on the spot just before halftime. Safety Antonio Carter II earned a targeting ejection on a highly questionable review, but a couple of false starts and Botelho’s first sack of the year led to Lowery’s pull-hook from 35 yards.

Clarence Lewis added a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter, and the Irish were on their way to covering the generous 49-point Vegas spread.

“We just want to be obviously dominant no matter who we play,” Lewis said. “That’s a great thing, taking pride in that, not allowing them to score.”

Now it gets tougher, starting with N.C. State at noon next Saturday in Raleigh. The Wolfpack will have two extra days of preparation after a 10-point road win over Connecticut, and it has the run-pass threat of Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong at quarterback.

The 212-pound lefty has been reunited with OC Robert Anae after a year apart.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman said it’s safe to expect “a lot of trickeration” from his “incredibly talented” friend and an offense that will send lead blockers out to assist Armstrong on designed sweeps.

Is this Irish defense special? Keep the Pack out of end zone, and we can talk.

