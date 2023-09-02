Quick observations from Notre Dame football's home opener vs Tennessee State

SOUTH BEND — Four thoughts on the 2023 home opener for No. 13 Notre Dame football against Tennessee State, won 56-3 by the Irish (2-0):

∎ Don’t give Irish quarterback Sam Hartman the ball with time (no matter how much) left in the first half. He’ll shred the defense and make your halftime miserable. Hartman did it against Navy. He did it again Saturday.

Burning timeouts on a Tennessee State drive in hopes of getting the ball back, Notre Dame then delivered. With 53 seconds left, Hartman directed a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that took all of 38 seconds (and featured three completions to the tight ends). It was fun to watch.

The Irish had the ball five times in the first half and scored five touchdowns. Hartman played a half and still went 14-of-17 for 194 yards and two TDs in two quarters. He’s special.

∎ It gets lost in the shuffle of a game that went sideways, but an early blocked field goal by Irish sophomore defensive end Jason Onye helped the nation’s No. 13 team shake any lingering jet lag from Ireland.

Notre Dame led 7-3 with Tennessee State looking to capitalize on an Irish turnover. After the drive stalled, Onye batted down the 29-yard attempt. Notre Dame scored 28 unanswered points to end the first half following Onye’s block. Not quite a turning point, but close, and delivered by someone who was everywhere early.

∎ What is targeting? That remains an unanswerable/frustrating question in football. Two plays, two hits that looked similar — one on Irish running back Devyn Ford, another on Tiger quarterback Deveon Bryant.

The hit on Ford? No targeting. Not even a review. The hit on Bryant? Reviewed and called targeting and ejection of Irish safety Antonio Carter. Ford was ruled out for the rest of the game. Bryant returned.

As for targeting? Sometimes guys get hit. Hard. It’s a violent game.

∎ Notre Dame’s final second quarter score pushed it to 35-3 at half and allowed the Irish to jump deeper into their depth charts in the second half, which was one of the main goals. Get your main guys out, get others experience, and get on to North Carolina State.

We saw a lot of quarterback Steve Angeli, wideout Rico Flores, defensive lineman Donovan Hinish, corner Christian Gray and even Bryce McFerson, who punted for the first time (54 yards) this season midway through the third quarter.

