Instant grades: Notre Dame football takes care of business against Tennessee State

SOUTH BEND – Another week, another easy victory for Notre Dame football.

The Fighting Irish cruised to a 56-3 win over Tennessee State Saturday in the first ever matchup between the two schools. It was also the first time Notre Dame has played an FCS school, as well as the first meeting with a Historically Black College.

Here’s how the Irish graded out in its victory.

Offense: A

The offense didn’t have any hiccups Saturday. Quarterback Sam Hartman was efficient (14-for-17 passing, 194 yards, two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown) in the one half of the game he played. Backup quarterback Steve Angeli was able to produce his first touchdown of his career with a 40-yard pitch-and-catch to Jadarian Price. Audric Estimé eclipsed 100 yards rushing, the wide receivers continued their strong start to the season and the tight ends finally got involved as well. Overall, a business-like day for the Notre Dame offense.

Defense: A

After allowing the Tigers to drive 55 yards and kick a field goal on its first drive, the Irish defense stifled Tennessee State the rest of the way. Ramon Henderson’s diving interception in the first half and Clarence Lewis’s pick-six in the third quarter were the highlights.

Special teams: A-

The Irish kickoff team allowed a long kickoff return in the first half, with the defense then stepping up to keep Tennessee State off the board. Other than that, the special teams was once again solid for Notre Dame.

Coaching: A

It was obvious from the start that plenty of players were going to play for the Irish. Four different running backs appeared on the first drive alone, and most of the backups saw the bulk of playing time in the second half. Smart strategy by Marcus Freeman and his coaching staff to make sure a lot of players got experience in this one.

Overall grade: A

If this had been anything other than an ‘A’, that would’ve been bad for Notre Dame. It isn’t, though, as they took care of business against an inferior opponent. Onto NC State.