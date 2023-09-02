FOOTBALL
Notre Dame football preview vs. Tennessee State: Everything you need to know
Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame football's 2023 home opener vs. Tennessee State Saturday. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee (0-0) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0)
- When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. EDT
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend Ind..
- TV: WNDU-TV (NBC), Peacock streaming
- Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: No line
- Series: First meeting
WNDU Gameday weather forecast
Mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. Read more at WNDU.com
Irish items vs. Tennessee State
- This is both the first-ever meeting with Tennessee State and that of an Historically Black College/University (HBCU) for Notre Dame football.
- It is the first Football Championship Series (FCS) opponent for the Irish since the NCAA split divisions in 1978. The most recent was Pennsylvania in 1955.
- Tennessee State is nicknamed the Tigers and is coached by Eddie George, the former Ohio State Heisman Trophy winning running back (1995) who went on to an elite NFL career primarily with the Tennessee Titans.
- Notre Dame is coming off a 42-3 opening-week win over Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Saturday’s battle with Tennessee State will be the 2023 home opener at Notre Dame Stadium.
- The Irish are 75-16-2 in home openers at Notre Dame Stadium since it opened in 1930.
- In the win over Navy, Senior transfer QB Sam Hartman became just the third Irish quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in his ND debut, joining Ron Powlus (1994) and Jack Coan (2021)
