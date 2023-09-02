How did Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman fare against Tennessee State?

SOUTH BEND — For the second straight week, Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman won the Battle of the Beards.

After shredding Navy in a four-touchdown passing performance in Dublin, Ireland — leaving new Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry with little alternative beyond beard-stroking — Hartman and his bushy mane were too much for Tennessee State and defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher to handle.

Fisher, the hirsute son of former NFL coach Jeff Fisher, watched helplessly as the Wake Forest graduate transfer accounted for three first-half touchdowns (two passing) in building a 35-3 lead at the break.

Hartman gave way to redshirt freshman backup Steve Angeli to start the second half.

Hartman completed passes to 10 different targets in going 14 of 17 passing for 194 yards. He ran the no-huddle offense to perfection on the final series of the first half, including the season’s first four completions to Irish tight ends.

Sophomore Holden Staes made a leaping grab on a 4-yard bullet from Hartman for the first touchdown reception of Staes’ career. Mitchell Evans also pulled down three straight receptions totaling 49 yards on an 80-yard scoring drive that took 38 seconds to complete.

Hartman also scored on a 5-yard keeper that saw him land safely on a forward somersault. That gave him 18 career rushing touchdowns but just his second since undergoing two surgeries near his left shoulder in August 2022 to address Paget-Schroetter syndrome.

Hartman braced his fall with his left hand as he landed in the end zone upon avoiding safety Josh Green.

Hartman has passed for 116 career touchdowns, including six this season at Notre Dame. Through two games with the Irish, he has thrown just seven incompletions.

