Steve Angeli throws first two touchdown passes of his Notre Dame football career

SOUTH BEND — Steve Angeli is on the board with the first touchdown pass of his Notre Dame football career.

The redshirt freshman from Bergen Catholic High School in northern New Jersey connected with fellow 2022 signee Jadarian Price on a 40-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. That pushed Notre Dame’s lead over Tennessee State to 42-3.

Angeli, who replaced Sam Hartman to start the second half, notched his first career completion in mop-up duty on Aug. 26 in the 42-3 win in the season opener against Navy. Angeli was on the field for seven offensive snaps in relief of Drew Pyne last season, but the former three-star recruit wasn’t asked to pass.

With the Tigers blitzing up the middle, Angeli spun to his left away from defensive tackle Terrell Allen, the Austin Peay transfer, and found Price along the left sideline.

Price caught the ball near the line of scrimmage, cut back inside, juked defensive back Tyler Jones and went the rest of the way untouched to score his second touchdown in as many weeks.

In Dublin, Price bolted 19 yards up the middle on his first career carry to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

Angeli was 5 of 7 passing in the third quarter for 64 yards. He found five different receivers in the period.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Angeli struck again, finding Gi'Bran Payne with an easy dump pass for a 42-yard touchdown and a 56-3 lead.

