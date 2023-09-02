Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3: How the points were scored

Notre Dame football vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 2, 2023

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Tennessee State 3 0 0 0 ― 3 Notre Dame 7 28 14 7 ― 56

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Tennessee State 0

Score: Jeremiyah Love 36-yard run at 9:17 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:43 elapsed after the opening kickoff.

Keys to the drive: A 9-yard scramble run from quarterback Sam Hartman on a third-and-5 kept the drive alive early. Along with Love, Audric Estimé, Gi’Bran Payne and Devyn Ford also had rushing attempts on the drive for the Irish.

▶ Notre Dame 7, Tennessee State 3

Score: James Lowery 38-yard field goal at 2:44

Drive: 15 plays, 55 yards in 6:33 after Notre Dame's first possession.

Keys to the drive: The Tigers picked up its first, first down of the drive on a pass interference penalty by Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper. They also had a nice pickup on a third-and-7 when quarterback Deveon Bryant connected with Chayil Garnett for 13 yards, getting Tennessee State into field goal range.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 14, Tennessee State 3

Score: Hartman five-yard run at 12:22 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 80 yards in 4:16 after a missed Tennessee State field goal.

Keys to the drive: Estimé ripped off a 50-yard run on the first play of the quarter, setting up Notre Dame at the Tennessee State 19-yard line. Hartman also had a nice pass to Jadarian Price of 11 yards, setting up the goal-to-go scenario for the Irish.

▶Notre Dame 21, Tennessee State 3

Score: Chris Tyree 24-yard pass from Hartman at 9:41 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Four plays, 57 yards in 2:01 after a Ramon Henderson interception.

Keys to the drive: Hartman had a 27-yard pass to Jayden Thomas before the touchdown pass to Tyree.

▶Notre Dame 28, Tennessee State 3

Score: Estimé 5-yard run at 5:17 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 53 yards in 2:55 after a Tennessee State punt.

Keys to the drive: A 23-yard pass from Hartman to Thomas on a third-and-10 pushed the Irish into Tennessee State territory. Payne then had a 12-yard run to set up a goal-to-go scenario for the Irish.

▶Notre Dame 35, Tennessee State 3

Score: Holden Staes 4-yard catch from Hartman at 0:15 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Six plays, 80 yards in 38 seconds after a Tennessee State missed field goal.

Keys to the drive: The Irish marched down the field at a blistering pace to get one more score before halftime. The tight ends finally got involved in the offense for the first time this season, as Mitchell Evans caught three-straight passes for 49 yards. A 24-yard pass to Jaden Greathouse then setup the scoring play.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 42, Tennessee State 3

Score: Jadarian Price 40-yard catch from Steve Angeli (Shrader kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 82 yards in 3:28 after a Tennessee State punt.

Keys to the drive: Estimé had a 26-yard run on the second play of the drive to get the offense moving. It’s the first career touchdown pass for Angeli.

Notre Dame 49, Tennessee State 3

Score: 31-yard interception return by Clarence Lewis at 0:19

Drive: Second play of Tennessee State drive following Notre Dame touchdown.

Keys to the drive: None, given it was a defensive touchdown.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3

Score: Gi’Bran 42-yard catch from Angeli (Zac Yoakam kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 84 yards in 3:34 after a Tennessee State punt.

Keys to the drive: The biggest play on the drive outside the touchdown was a 20-yard completion from Angeli to Rico Flores.

Officials

Referee Mike Roche, Umpire Michael Powell, Head linesman Baron Ballester, Line judge Peter Beratta, Side judge Jamal Shears, Field judge Mike Cullin, Back judge Robert Luklan, Center judge Anthony Calabrese, Replay official John Busch, Replay communicator Bruce Palmer.

Game particulars

Weather: 86 degrees, sunny, wind gusts 10-20mph

Attendance: 77,622 (sellout)