Notre Dame football has seen a lot, but nothing like it saw at home on Saturday

SOUTH BEND — It had all the sights and sounds Saturday of just another home game at Notre Dame Stadium, the way it’s been for decades.

There were tailgaters, some toting cans of their favorite beverages two at a time. They made sure to get out early after having their pre-games in storage since November. There was traffic control with local and county and state police stationed seemingly every 20 feet, officers offering guidance on where to go, even if that guidance was somewhat misguided.

There were hot dogs and bottles of water in the stands and pushups and tans in the student section with green T-shirts as far as you could see. There were plenty of points put up by the No. 13 Notre Dame football team, which still hasn’t allowed a touchdown in two games of competition and counting.

Instant grades:Notre Dame football takes care of business against Tennessee State

There was music and videos on the big board along the south end of the structure and bands at halftime and plenty to see and hear and cheer if you root for Notre Dame, which rolled to a 56-3 victory.

But it was a college football game the likes of which the old building and the old campus never has seen. Not during the days of Rockne (heck, no) or Parseghian or Holtz or Devine or even Kelly (whatever happened to him?). Somewhere, Father Hesburgh smiled.

This was a Saturday like no other for Notre Dame, and it had nothing to do with all the plays made out there or the eight Irish who found the end zone or however many players earned a spot in the final stats book for getting on the field for at least one snap or anything else.

It had nothing to do with the halftime show like no other stadium halftime show (though it was cool).

It was a Saturday like no other in South Bend because for the first time in Notre Dame’s long and storied and sometimes complicated history, it played host to a Historic Black College in Tennessee State, which received a $1 million dollar check to travel from its Nashville campus and return home with its first loss of the season but richer beyond any dollar amount.

How the points were scored:Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3

There was a different vibe around campus. It had little to do with this one likely going sideways sooner than later. It had everything to do with Tennessee State being an HBCU. Forget that Notre Dame had never previously played an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision). There would be a time when Notre Dame would play an FCS school, but it had to be the right time, and it wasn’t going to be any FCS school.

It was going to be this one. On this date. It was time.

Forget the stats and stuff, that wasn't the story

Not so Notre Dame could pad its collective stats — both team and individual — or put this one on cruise control not long after (really, long before) scoring touchdowns on its first five drives under the direction of quarterback Sam Hartman. But so Notre Dame could ease back into the season after its trip to Ireland, so it could welcome in a program that it’s never seen and open its doors to people who’d never seen the place and give them a different kind of a Saturday than they’ve ever experienced. One they might talk about for the weeks and months and maybe years to follow.

Playing at a place like Notre Dame won’t benefit any of the current players on the TSU roster. They’ll finish their careers and go on to their next chapters in life and maybe not give this Saturday or Notre Dame a second thought. Some might, to a point where maybe their kids, or their kids’ kids, will hear the stories of that day their fathers or uncles played at Notre Dame and think, hey, I can go there. I can play there. I can be something.

That’s why Saturday mattered. It was a football game, but it was more than that. You saw it on the face of Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman as he stepped to the post-game podium, the game plan with his notes in blue pen still in his back pocket. You felt it in his voice.

“It’s important that we understand that magnitude of this game,” Freeman said. “This is what you want for college football.”

This was a win, a win that bumped him to 2-0 for the first time in his brief two-year tenure, but it was more than that. It was a win for Notre Dame. It was a win for Tennessee State. It had nothing to do with football (OK, maybe a little) and for Freeman, that was all right.

Saturday also marked the first time two Black head coaches took their teams into that stadium for a college football game. It mattered to Freeman, who stared across those 53½ yards of Field Turf and saw fellow Ohio State graduate Eddie George staring back at him.

Ten years ago, that idea seemed preposterous. Improbable. George a head coach, Freeman the head coach at Notre Dame. But there they were, two former Buckeyes coaching ball.

“I’m honored to be a part of this game with him,” Freeman said. “It’s humbling.”

That it was a different kind of Saturday wasn’t lost on the Irish. Running back Jadarian Price, who scored a touchdown for the second straight week in what was his second career game, explained that he has family members who attended an HBCU, family members who thought it important to attend this game. Sure, to cheer on Price, but also, to take in the sight of an HBCU playing in the presence of Touchdown Jesus playing in the shadow of the Golden Dome (albeit encased in scaffolding).

More:Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3: What the numbers tell us

“It was huge for them seeing a program like Notre Dame get a chance to play an HBCU,” Price said.” I think it’s a good thing for our history of college football overall. It will lead us to some great things in the future.”

Price wasn’t alone in the sentiment that this was special.

“I loved the environment this weekend,” said sophomore defensive tackle Jason Onye.

“It was a cool moment for our team,” Hartman said.

Notre Dame made this one look easy. It barely broke a sweat in the second half for the second straight week. Given what’s coming on the schedule, given what might be lurking as soon as next weekend’s trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, Notre Dame could use an easy one.

This one was easy for a team with a schedule that includes games against No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 USC and No. 9 Clemson, from a big-picture perspective, there may be no more important game than the one Notre Dame played Saturday.

A historic day at Notre Dame Stadium? You could say that, in all the right ways.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.