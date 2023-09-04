'We can't beat Notre Dame,' Marcus Freeman says after surviving early defensive gaffe

SOUTH BEND — A sloppy opening defensive series for Notre Dame football in Saturday’s 56-3 win over Tennessee State included multiple missed assignments, including one that ranks as a cardinal sin in any film room: Ten men on the field.

If not for quarterback Deveon Bryant’s underthrown pass and an open receiver (Canen Adrian) whose feet slipped out from under him, the 49-point underdog Tigers could have tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter. The play in question followed a third-and-7 conversion on which star cornerback Ben Morrison allowed a 13-yard reception on a comeback route.

“They get a first down, so we’re trying to sub,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Monday at his weekly news conference. “We’ve got 10 guys on the field. That’s our coaching. The players had MA’s (missed assignments), and the coaches had MA’s that first drive.”

NBC replays showed three linemen (Jordan Botelho, Howard Cross III and Javontae Jean-Baptiste), two linebackers (JD Bertrand and Jaylen Sneed) and five defensive backs (Ramon Henderson, Clarence Lewis, DJ Brown, Cam Hart and Morrison) on the field.

Previous first-down snaps on what became a 15-play march suggest Notre Dame was missing a defensive lineman in what could have been a 4-2-5 alignment.

Freeman didn’t name the missing player on the 10-man package or where exactly the communication breakdown happened on the sideline, but he made it clear the gaffe should not be repeated.

“That’s when I said to the coaches after that drive: ‘Settle down, let’s get back to what we’re supposed to be doing,’“ Freeman said. “We can’t beat Notre Dame. That’s always the challenge: Don’t beat Notre Dame.

“Well, 10 guys on the field is beating Notre Dame. Not getting checks or not doing your assignment, that’s beating Notre Dame. … It’s not the opponent as much as looking at yourself and saying, ‘On every single play, did we do our job?’ All 11. Did you do your job, yes or no?”

The key part of that accountability is the ability to count, even with chaos swirling. Like Nigel Tufnel’s bespoke amplifier in “This is Spinal Tap,” football units go to 11.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) at N.C. State (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon EDT

Where: Carter-Finely Stadium (59,919), Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ABC

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 7.5-point favorite

Series: N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1

Last meeting: No. 9 Notre Dame def. No. 14 N.C. State, 35-17 on Oct. 28, 2017 in South Bend