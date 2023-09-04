Marcus Freeman is '100% confident' in concussion protocols at Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Penn State graduate transfer Devyn Ford remained in concussion protocol Monday, and his timeline for a return to Notre Dame football activities was unknown.

“Don’t know the status yet,” Irish football coach Marcus Freeman said. “That will be a day-to-day thing.”

Ford, a fifth-year running back from Stafford, Va., left Saturday’s 56-3 win over Tennessee State after suffering a head injury on a first-quarter kickoff return. Ford fumbled while absorbing a jarring, but legal, hit to the helmet, and the Tigers recovered at the Irish 12-yard-line.

Ford spent nearly 30 minutes in the medical tent on the Notre Dame sideline, according to NBC’s telecast, but was able to walk back to the locker room without assistance.

“I saw him in the second half, and he said he’s OK,” Freeman said at his Saturday’s postgame news conference. “He said his head hurts a little bit.”

Michigan State, meanwhile, saw its concussion protocol come under scrutiny after wide receiver Alante Brown returned to action shortly after an apparent head injury on Saturday against Central Michigan. According to the Detroit Free Press, Brown was being carted off the field in a prone position when he left the motorized cart and walked to the locker room.

Brown later returned a kickoff in the same half as his initial injury.

“It is UNFATHOMABLE for Michigan State to allow Alante Brown back onto the field after this injury,” the Concussion Legacy Foundation said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Falling defenseless to the turf was an obvious sign of possible concussion. The consequences of second impact injuries are not worth the risk of returning.”

After noting on Aug. 21 that preseason training camp concussions at Notre Dame were down more than 50 percent, year-over-year, Freeman was asked Monday if he could see a day when NFL-style independent neurologists would be on college football sidelines to make return-to-play assessments.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Freeman said, “but I will tell you that the No. 1 job of our doctors and trainers (is to) protect our players. It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about protecting the young people.”

Breaking down the return-to-play protocol; Salerno ruled out

Ford stepped away from Penn State’s football program last October before landing at Notre Dame via the transfer portal in May. The explanation last season from Penn State was that Ford wished to concentrate on his academics.

“That process of Devyn Ford, it’s like anyone: If somebody gets hurt, they’re out,” Freeman said. “They’re out of the game until the head trainer (Rob Hunt) comes up to me and says he’s back or he’s not. With Devyn Ford, he was out. They took him into the tent.

“The next report was to me: ‘Devyn Ford is out of the game.’ (That message then) goes to the special- teams coordinator, goes to the position coach. That’s our communication process.”

Freeman, whose eldest son Vinny is a starting safety as a sophomore at Penn High School, expressed faith in Notre Dame’s in-game process of injury evaluation and return-to-play protocol.

“When a head athletic trainer or team doctor tells me somebody is good to go, I’m 100% confident that is for the best interest of the kid,” Freeman said. “So much more important than winning and losing is protecting our young people.”

In Monday’s other injury updates, Freeman said graduate wideout/punt returner Matt Salerno suffered a lower-leg injury against Tennessee State and would be sidelined for an extended period.

Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is a still a couple of weeks from returning, Freeman said, after arthroscopic knee surgery. Freshman linebacker Drayk Bowen, who was held out Saturday without detailed explanation, is expected to return this week.

No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) at N.C. State (1-0)

■ When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon EDT

■ Where: Carter-Finely Stadium (59,919), Raleigh, N.C.

■ TV: ABC

■ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

■ Line: Notre Dame opens as a 7.5-point favorite

■ Series: N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1.

■ Last meeting: No. 9 Notre Dame def. No. 14 N.C. State, 35-17 on Oct. 28, 2017 in South Bend.