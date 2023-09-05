Where did Notre Dame football land in latest AP Top 25 poll?

SOUTH BEND— Labor Day weekend disasters for Clemson and LSU opened the door for Notre Dame football to climb back into the Top 10 in the Associated Press rankings released Tuesday.

Notre Dame (2-0) moved up three spots to No. 10 in Tuesday’s poll, which saw Duke enter at No. 21 after Monday night’s convincing upset of then No. 9 Clemson. Duke coach Mike Elko ran Notre Dame’s defense in 2017.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches’ poll.

This is the highest ranking in the AP poll for Notre Dame since unranked Marshall stunned an eighth-ranked Irish team last Sept. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish have their first true road test this Saturday at noon against unranked North Carolina State (1-0).

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly saw his LSU team tumble nine spots to No. 14 after a second-half collapse in Orlando on Sunday night against Florida State, which moved up to fourth.

Analysis:Notre Dame football has a stingy defense, but is it historically significant?

Ranked 18th in the final AP last season, Notre Dame hadn’t opened lower than 12th in the AP preseason poll since being unranked heading into 2017.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings won’t be released until Oct. 31. Those are the only rankings that hold significance leading up to Selection Sunday on Dec. 3.

Four Notre Dame opponents this fall are ranked in this week’s AP poll: Ohio State is No. 5, USC is No. 6, Duke is 21st and Clemson is 25th.

The Buckeyes (Sept. 23) and the Trojans (Oct. 14) must visit Notre Dame Stadium for night games this fall after prevailing last season at home, while the Irish travel to face the Blue Devils on Oct. 30 and the Tigers on Nov. 4.

Notre Dame finished No. 21 in last season’s final College Football Playoff poll after a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.