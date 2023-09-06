The Natural: Josh Burnham makes the switch from linebacker to end look easy

SOUTH BEND — Josh Burnham’s first career sack for Notre Dame football came overseas against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

Considering his Traverse City, Mich., upbringing, the nautical theme of that maiden voyage seemed entirely appropriate.

“It was an awesome moment,” Burnham, a redshirt freshman, said after Tuesday’s practice. “It just came naturally.”

Everything about the four-star recruit’s transition from linebacker to Vyper end has fit the same description. Since enrolling early in January 2022, he packed 23 pounds onto what is now a 6-foot-4, 248-pound frame.

The plan is ultimately to settle in somewhere in the 260 range without sacrificing any of his freakish speed.

Ask him which edge rushers he studied to master the move, and Burnham will rattle off the names of pros like T.J. Watt, John and Nick Bosa and New Orleans Saints rookie Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s modern-era sacks leader.

The common thread? Suddenness at the snap.

“The main thing with them is just their quickness getting off the ball,” Burnham said. “That sets up so many different things being able to go from speed to power rather than running into the offensive lineman and just going straight power. It’s just being able to create opportunities off the speed initially.”

Burnham, who also played quarterback and running back in high school, has been among Notre Dame’s most productive defenders on a per-snap basis. Despite being on the field for just 30 defensive snaps through two games, he ranks among the team leaders with six tackles (two for loss) and two quarterback hurries.

“His factor level, so far, has been high,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “I think that’s a good sign for him moving forward.”

It doesn’t take much squinting for Golden to see big things down the road for a bigger Burnham.

“He’s an incredible specimen,” Golden said. “He’s long. He takes care of his body. He’s 250 without trying. He’s a big man and can move well and is smart.”

Smart enough to willingly switch positions when Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington made the suggestion after last season. Smart enough, too, to gladly sign up for as much special-teams duty as new coordinator Marty Biagi can give him.

Burnham has been on the field for 18 more plays on special teams, most notably on kickoff coverage. Does that help him get into a groove as a pass rusher?

“Absolutely,” he said. “The main thing is just speed, violence. It brings you more confidence being out there on the field.”

With each passing week, it’s becoming more difficult to keep Burnham off the field – or to contain him when he’s on it.

