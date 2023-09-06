Four players to watch as Notre Dame football travels to North Carolina State

SOUTH BEND — Back out on the road and back into Atlantic Coast Conference play for No. 10 Notre Dame (2-0) this week with a Saturday visit (12 p.m., noon) to North Carolina State (1-0), a place the Irish haven’t played since 2016 when it did not weather remnants of a hurricane (seriously) and the Wolfpack in a 10-3 loss.

Here are four players to watch Saturday as the weather forecast looks more conducive for football.

No. 10 NOTRE DAME (2-0)

RG ROCCO SPINDLER (50)

The junior from Clarkston, Michigan has made this starting right guard spot look relatively easy the first two games, though it’s hard to say the job is anything but easy if you’ve never been in the trenches.

That easy stuff might change Saturday when Spindler and fellow first-time starting guard Pat Coogan get their first true tastes of life along the offensive line in big-time college football. North Carolina State may have some defensive deficiencies, but nothing like Navy or Tennessee State, Notre Dame’s first two opponents who each were undersized and overwhelmed along the interior lines. That allowed Spindler to get his college football feet wet in helping the Irish offense average 206 rushing yards and allow zero sacks in the first two games.

How’s it all going to look, how’s Spindler going to look, in a true road game against a quality opponent for the first time in his career? If he holds up, Spindler will take a big step in cementing himself as the starter for the immediate future.

SS XAVIER WATTS (0)

Like the rest of the Irish defense, Watts has enjoyed a sneaky good start to the season, which has seen the unit prohibit its first two opponents from finding the end zone. Two field goals. That’s all the Irish defense has allowed.

Watts has looked smooth, especially early, in each of the first two games. He’s tallied six tackles and is on pace to shatter his previous season high for stops, set last year at 39. He’s looked surer with each snap, though the unit could use a forced or recovered fumble from him. Maybe a big stick/pick that swings momentum. It’s in there somewhere.

Now some tough stuff. A veteran quarterback who’s seen defenses designed to stop what he wants to do. A quality opponent. A road atmosphere that could get crazy. The back end of the Irish defense must deliver. That means another good game from Watts, who would be closer to entry into a club that consists of the starting linebackers as guys coordinator Al Golden can consistently count on.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE (1-0)

QB BRENNAN ARMSTRONG (5)

After nearly a decade on parallel college football roads, Armstrong and Irish head coach Marcus Freeman finally cross paths.

While an assistant at Cincinnati, Freeman recruited Armstrong, an Ohio native, only to see him go to Virginia. While the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Freeman game planned for Armstrong in 2021, only to have the left-hander miss the game with a rib injury.

Now they meet in Armstrong’s sixth and final year. Reunited with offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who tapped into something special in Charlottesville, Armstrong entered the season with 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career. If Sam Hartman doesn’t wind up at Notre Dame, maybe the Irish land the 6-foot-2, 215-pound 23-year-old. Could’ve happened.

Armstrong opened with 96 yards and two touchdowns rushing and 155 passing yards in the win over Connecticut. He’s as dual a threat as Notre Dame will see all season. He’s also the best quarterback the Irish have faced to date. If he gets going with his feet and/or his arm, he’s hard to stop. He’s good.

LB PAYTON WILSON (11)

A sixth-year senior from Hillsborough, North Carolina, Wilson is one of the game’s feel-good success stories, a guy that you can’t help but root for. A former high school standout in lacrosse and wrestling, Wilson endured surgeries on both shoulders, which sidelined him for spring 2021. He then dislocated a shoulder two games into 2021. More surgery and nine months of rehab followed before Wilson returned for the 2022 opener.

The 6-4, 238-pound Wilson finished last season with 83 tackles, third on the team, with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In 34 career games, he’s made 264 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks, which means he’s always lurking somewhere.

Wilson led the Wolfpack with 10 tackles to go with one tackle for loss (three yards), one pass breakup and an interception in the win at Connecticut. If Notre Dame’s offense wants to keep the good times rolling, coordinator Gerad Parker has to figure out a way to solve State’s quirky 3-3-5 look and keep No. 11 from finding the football.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI.