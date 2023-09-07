Notre Dame football is 2-0, but do we really know if the defense is any good?

RALEIGH, N.C. — Are these guys any good?

We see the numbers, we hear the words from the head coach and the coordinator and the players, we have the stats, but what do we really know about this defense for the No. 10 Notre Dame football team that stresses it has staying power?

Save the bluster on explaining that it was only Navy and Tennessee State. We get it.

We’ll know much more ‘round about 3:30 on Saturday afternoon as independent (forever?) Notre Dame (2-0) jumps into Atlantic Coast Conference play with a noon kick (ABC) at North Carolina State (1-0). If the defense again travels — it did across the Atlantic in the opener in Dublin — the Irish will return home sometime early Saturday night with consecutive regular-season win No. 29 against an ACC school, a streak that started in 2018 when head coach Marcus Freeman wasn’t MARCUS FREEMAN.

If it doesn’t travel and the defense looks more average than awesome after not allowing a touchdown the first two games, the zig on this season sees its first zag. When the defense held the first two opponents to six total points, it marked the first time since 1975 that Notre Dame did that. That’s a long time.

That group had Luther Bradley and Ross Browner. This group doesn’t have a Bradley or a Browner, but it has a Bertrand (JD) and a Botelho (Jordan).

While the Notre Dame fan base has fallen head-over-heels, can’t-think-about-anyone-else in love with the Irish offense (really, quarterback Sam Hartman) after two games, they still are in the friend zone with the Irish defense.

“Yeah, rightfully so. I’m all for it,” defensive back Thomas Harper said of the crush on everything Irish offense to date. “We don’t worry about that. We just go out there and play.”

Saturday could be a day and a game to get serious about this defense. The Irish deliver, it might be time to make some googly eyes at those guys. Listening this week to coordinator Al Golden and Freeman, you get the sense that while they’re happy with what the defense has done, there’s zero satisfaction. Maybe even some saltiness. There’s plenty of room for improvement. Along the front four. Across the linebackers. On the back end.

The first two drives against the first two opponents, the Irish were on their collective defensive heels. It took a minute — or a series — to find firm footing. Missed assignments were the norm. There were three in the first series against TSU, along with one play where the defense played with only 10. But the Irish didn’t let those MAs push the unit into MIA.

“The guys know there are certain things we need to improve,” Golden said. “It’s not really public knowledge, but in general, we need to tackle better than we did last week for sure.”

Golden also would like to see his guys pressure the quarterback more, especially early, A three-and-out for the defense to start Saturday would also be nice. And needed.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” Harper said. “The standard is the standard and that’s fight, don’t give up any points and get off the field.”

That the group can break down a game plan without having to break in a new coordinator for the first time since 2020 is a plus. A year ago, Golden was the group’s third coordinator in three years. Coming from the NFL, where it’s scheme, scheme and scheme some more, his game plans may have well been crafted in Mandarin Chinese. They were that foreign to that group.

This year, they’re all able to speak the language, to recognize the verbiage, to work in space without having their heads filled with more questions than answers. The Irish defense is different, because everything (and really, everybody) is the same. Sounds simple, but sometimes on that side of the ball, simple works.

“I really believe, the second year of the same scheme, the same coaches, our players are truly understanding the details of the defense,” Freeman said. “Now they’ve been able to go out and execute.”

Especially after that first series. In both games on the first series, the Irish defense seemed shaky. Unsteady. After that, they’ve played more certain. That — the ability to get off the field, get corrected what needs correcting and then go play and play well — is what’s worked.

The Irish trust what they’re taught and trust what they see.

Notre Dame currently is tied for third in the country in scoring defense (3.0 ppg.), is sixth in pass efficiency defense (56.0 ypg) and total defense (162.5 ypg.) and seventh in pass defense (55.0 ypg., thanks Navy). It’s 15th in red zone efficiency (0.400) after finishing 129th last year. That’s maybe the one area that has surprised Freeman to date. He said so early in his Monday presser. What else has surprised from a defensive standpoint, Freeman was asked.

Not much, which circles back to the status quo of having the same name on the DC’s door two years in a row.

“We know what we can do defensively,” Harper said. “Knowing what our potential is, it makes us want to reach it and go even harder.”

Many have played and many have delivered. It’s a group effort. Twenty-five players recorded at least one tackle against Tennessee State. This week, it was sophomore end Joshua Burnham and graduate safety Thomas Harper who met the media. Nice not to be handed a steady diet of veterans Bertrand and Jack Kiser (even though they know their way around a good quote) every week.

Unlike the Week Zero opener against Navy in Dublin, there will be no Saturday night stay this weekend in Raleigh for Notre Dame. The traveling party is scheduled to return home in time for a late dinner. Will it land hungry? Land still undefeated? We’ll see.

Will the defense be a little more special or somewhat suspect? We’ll see (and know) that, too.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) at N.C. State (1-0)

■ When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon EDT

■ Where: Carter-Finely Stadium (59,919), Raleigh, N.C.

■ TV: ABC

■ Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

■ Line: Notre Dame opens as a 7.5-point favorite

■ Series: N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1.

■ Last meeting: No. 9 Notre Dame def. No. 14 N.C. State, 35-17 on Oct. 28, 2017 in South Bend.