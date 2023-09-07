Mission critical for Notre Dame football: Don't let Brennan Armstrong 'break your back'

SOUTH BEND — Brennan Armstrong was out with bruised ribs the last time he was starting quarterback for a team facing Notre Dame football.

That was back in early November of 2021, when Virginia went quietly in a 28-3 home loss with backup Jay Woolfolk flailing on a two-interception night.

The Irish won’t be as fortunate this Saturday in Raleigh, N.C..A sixth-year graduate transfer to N.C. State, Armstrong has been reunited with veteran offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

Even with Armstrong rushing 19 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in his Wolfpack debut, a road win over Connecticut, Notre Dame is expecting plenty of wrinkles in its first up-close look at the redheaded left-hander.

“Has enough arm strength to get the ball down the field, but he has the legs to create,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “A problem in the run game. Designed runs, draws and scrambles can all break your back.”

At 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, Armstrong isn’t as physically imposing as 6-4, 225-pound Garrett Shrader, the Syracuse quarterback who ran Anae’s offense last season. Shrader, on crutches with a nagging foot injury, missed the second half of a 41-24 home loss to the Irish last October after being held to 5-of-14 passing for 35 yards and 2 rushing yards on two carries.

Armstrong is shiftier than Shrader and has a nose for the goal line that has resulted in 22 career touchdown runs and another on a reception.

“He enjoys the physicality of football and he can make things happen,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren told reporters this week. “A lot of his rushing yards were self-manufactured scrambles, so it wasn’t just calling QB run game. There were a couple of designed runs for him, but most of it was just drop back and things aren’t there.

“He adds an element to the game that allows you to call plays and sometimes he just makes it a better play. He has to be smart with the football and protect the football and manage that part of the game. He’s not afraid to take contact, so he’s got to do a really good job being smart about it.”

Along with 1,927 career rushing yards and a 6.4 average yards per carry, Armstrong also has fumbled 19 times. All but four of those came the past two seasons.

“Some of it’s out of my control,” Doeren said. “When a guy takes off scrambling, he’s scrambling. That’s part of who he is, man. You have to let the kid be who he is as a player.”

Notre Dame, with a renewed emphasis on ball disruption, will be trying to force fumbles every time Armstrong takes off.

