Longtime Raleigh News & Observer reporter Luke DeCock joins Pod of Gold to talk N.C. State

SOUTH BEND — After impressive and appropriate blowout wins against Navy and Tennessee State, Notre Dame football (2-0) gets its first true road test of the 2023 season when it visits N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday. The Irish are 0-1 in Raleigh, losing to the Wolfpack in 2016.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie are joined on this week's Pod of Gold podcast by Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer to breakdown an Irish defense yet to give up a touchdown, how Notre Dame is perceived in the ACC and what the Wolfpack brings to the table Saturday.

Kickoff Saturday on ABC is scheduled for noon EDT.

This week's Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

