No need to 'bring up ghosts' as Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman returns to ACC stage

SOUTH BEND — Saturday will mark the fourth straight season Sam Hartman has played quarterback against North Carolina State, but it will be his first chance to do so with his new friends at Notre Dame football.

After losing two of three previous starts against the Wolfpack in a Wake Forest uniform, with Hartman throwing as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns while getting sacked 13 times, it’s fair to wonder whether the sixth-year graduate transfer must overcome a mental hurdle in the process.

“We don’t want to bring up ghosts,” Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said this week. “There are too many things that are already hard enough about this job, and certainly hard enough about his job. We’re going to keep him calm by knowing what to do and feeling confident in the game plan.”

As Hartman makes his return to Tobacco Road, where he’s the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career leader in passing touchdowns (110) and second only to former Wolfpack great Philip Rivers in passing yards, a crowd of 57,000 howling, red-clad fans await the Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium.

So does a blaring new sound system and a new videoboard that is purportedly “six feet wider” than a regulation football field and large enough to house 789 55-inch television screens.

Playing his first true road game for 10th-ranked Notre Dame with first-year starters at both guard spots, Hartman likely will have to combat the din at various points by using silent counts and hand signals. At least he won’t have to worry about running the Deacons’ unusual Slow Mesh offense once the ball is snapped.

“It’s a different system,” 11th-year Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said, “so what they’re asking him to do and how you defended him in Wake’s offense is different than how you defend him in this one because of the run game, the play-action game, the things that are unique about Notre Dame’s system. Wake’s system was completely different.”

Sam Hartman's interception history

Still, there may be some benefits to the familiarity in facing a quarterback with 135 career pass attempts against coordinator Tony Gibson’s defense.

Junior cornerback Aydan White and senior safety Jakeen Harris picked off Hartman last season in a 30-21 Wolfpack win in Raleigh, and junior cornerback Shyheim Battle grabbed one of Hartman’s three interceptions in 2021, a 45-42 home win for the No. 13 Deacons.

Unranked after a season-opening win at Connecticut, N.C. State was ranked 21st the past two times it faced Hartman. The active FBS leader with 41 career interceptions, Hartman has thrown 27% of those against two ACC opponents on this year’s Irish schedule: N.C. State (six) and Louisville (five).

“An exceptional quarterback that we know a lot about,” Doeren said of Hartman. “We do know from experience what kind of player he is. There’s a great amount of respect from our staff toward that young man. We do know what we’ve done well and what we haven’t done well over the years against him. There is some good knowledge in that.”

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman downplayed the aspect of Hartman’s prior struggles against the Wolfpack or the value in scanning that game film when he was running a distinctive offense.

“I don’t know what happened when he was at Wake Forest,” Freeman said. “But I bet you he’ll probably look at it. I don’t know how much we’ll study that as much as we’ll study what they did versus UConn and what they’ve done in the past year or so.

“Not many quarterbacks have been very successful against this defense, so we’ve got to make sure our plan is clean. It’s a unique defense, the 3-3-5. It’s not something you see every day. We have to make sure our plan is nice and tight.”

Sam Hartman expects 'hostile environment'

Born in Charlotte, N.C., 24 years ago, Hartman played his first three high school seasons 160 miles from Saturday’s venue and his first five college seasons 102 miles away.

Asked about the first of two return trips this month to the so-called Research Triangle – resurgent Duke awaits on Sept. 30 – Hartman paid his respects to a worthy foe.

“N.C. State, there’s no overlooking here,” Hartman said after cruising past Tennessee State in his Notre Dame Stadium debut. “I understand the challenge. We understand the challenge at hand, especially on the road. I played there last year. It’s a very hostile environment. Their fans are going to bring it. They’re not going to like us.”

After producing nine first-half touchdowns through two games, another fast start would be helpful for an Irish team that hasn’t visited the North Carolina State Fairgrounds since the Hurricane Matthew debacle in 2016.

“Their defense is always strong,” said Hartman, now 29-18 as a starter after tossing nearly as many touchdown passes (six) as incompletions (seven) in his brief Irish career. “Their linebacker corps is always one of the best in the nation, D-line is always going to be strong. Their secondary has got some dudes. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Adding to the challenge is Virginia graduate transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong, like Hartman a four-time team captain despite his late-career switch.

Armstrong, the ACC’s career passing leader among left-handers, will be the fourth different Wolfpack quarterback Hartman has opposed after outdueling Devin Leary (now at Kentucky) and losing to Bailey Hockman (2020) and MJ Morris (2022).

“Any game on the road in college football is always another degree harder,” Hartman said. “When you factor in it’s against N.C. State, it’s all the tests that we need and we’re going to face.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) at N.C. State (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon EDT

Where: Carter-Finely Stadium (59,919), Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ABC

Radio: WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 7.5-point favorite

Series: N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1.

Last meeting: No. 9 Notre Dame def. No. 14 N.C. State, 35-17 on Oct. 28, 2017 in South Bend.