What channel is Notre Dame vs. N.C. State on today? Time, TV schedule for Fighting Irish

Setting the table for Notre Dame football's 2023 first true road game of the 2023 college football season vs. N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday. Kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium is set for noon.

No. 11 Notre Dame (2-0) at N.C. State (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon EDT

Where: Carter-Finely Stadium (59,919), Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ABC

ABC Radio : WSBT (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

Line: Notre Dame opens as a 7.5-point favorite

Series: N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1.

N.C. State leads the all-time series, 2-1. Last meeting: No. 9 Notre Dame def. No. 14 N.C. State, 35-17 on Oct. 28, 2017 in South Bend

Gameday weather forecast

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy with chance of more thunderstorms and potential for heavy rainfall. High of 85 degrees with SSE winds of 5-10 mph. Chance of rain 60% Read more at WNDU.com

Notre Dame vs. N.C. betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Aug. 25.

Spread: Notre Dame (-7.5)

Notre Dame (-7.5) Over/under : 50.5 points

: 50.5 points Moneyline: Notre Dame -300, N.C. State +240

N.C. State week preview coverage

Mission critical for Notre Dame footballDon't let Brennan Armstrong 'break your back'

Irish items for N.C. State

☘ Saturday will be the fourth meeting between Notre Dame and N.C. State with the Wolfpack leading the series 2-1

☘ Notre Dame won the most recent meeting, 35-17, on Oct. 28, 2017 at Notre Dame Stadium. In the only other trip to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Irish in 2016, N.C. State prevailed 10-3 in a game mired by rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew.

☘ The 2003 Gator Bowl is the only other meeting between the two programs and Phillip Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in N.C. State’s 28-6 victory over head coach Tyrone Willingham’s Irish.

☘ In two games Notre Dame’s defense has yet to allow a touchdown, holding both Navy and Tennessee State to a field goal. The last time the Irish kept its first two opponents out of the end zone was 1975 (Boston College and Purdue).

☘ Notre Dame has won 28 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents dating back to 2017. The last ACC team to beat the Irish in the regular season was Miami (Fla.), 41-8 in a battle of Top 10 teams.

☘ Irish quarterback Sam Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is off to Heisman Trophy-candidate start, completing 33-of-40 passes for 445 yards and six touchdowns in just over six quarters of action vs. Navy and Tennessee State. He has also rushed for a touchdown.

☘ Hartman has surged and struggled against N.C. State during his time as a Demon Deacon. In three meetings against the Wolfpack as a starter, Hartman has completed 72 of 131 passes for 923 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

☘ N.C. State has won 16 out of its last 17 games at Carter-Finley Stadium and is 33-7 at home since the start of 2017. It’s 16-game home win streak that ended in the 2022 finale, matched the program’s longest from 1972-75 by Wolfpack teams coached by former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz.