No. 10 Notre Dame football stares down adversity at N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — A storm was brewing.

You could sense it.

You could see it.

Little of it had to do with the weather warnings splashed across the new videoboard at the west end of Carter-Finley Stadium or the dark clouds racing up from the south. It had little to do with the rain and the lightning and the thunder that arrived seconds into the second quarter and forced both teams to their locker rooms to sit and stew for nearly two hours.

No, the storm that was brewing on a steamy Saturday afternoon was a stress test that was gathering on the grass floor of the stadium. At one point, No. 10 Notre Dame looked in command not long after the weather delay. Then the Irish looked something they didn’t look the first two games.

Vulnerable.

How they embraced and navigated that uncertainty would tell us a whole lot about how good this team can be and where this season might be headed.

Last year, Notre Dame maybe loses this game. Just kind of folds. Doesn’t figure a way out. Doesn’t dip into the determination to stay steady in the boat with everyone rowing in the same direction. Maybe it lets everything that went wrong affect how they blocked and tackled and believed.

These guys blocked and tackled and believed.

It wasn’t easy — it wasn’t going to be easy — but Notre Dame made consecutive victory No. 29 against the Atlantic Coast Conference look just that with a 45-24 dismantling of North Carolina State.

“It’s a sign of a mature football team,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “There was no panic, from coaches or players. In those moments, it’s easy to panic.”

Name an ACC team during this recent Irish run. Doesn’t matter who it is; Notre Dame has gotten ‘em all. Clemson? Check. Florida State? Check. Virginia Tech and Enter Sandman? A sham, man. Add North Carolina State to that hit list after Notre Dame’s first visit to Raleigh since the hurricane game in 2016. So of course, the weather early on was rotten, yet the M.O of this ACC opponent was familiar — long on desire, short on success.

Like midway through the third quarter, when this became an uh-oh moment. Midway through the third quarter the first two weeks, the second- and third-teamers and walk-ons for the Irish were getting ready to get a snap or a series or two. Not Saturday. This would require some heavy lifting.

It looked and felt like the ACC’s long Notre Dame nightmare would end. Yeah, right. Need to get right, need a road win to kick your team’s confidence to another level? The ACC’s always willing to oblige Notre Dame. Has since 2018 and did again Saturday. Thanks again, guys.

Staring at a possible tie game midway through the third quarter, the Irish defense held, then let Sam Hartman eventually find his way into being Sam Hartman as Notre Dame scored 21 unanswered points in a seven-minute fourth quarter window to put this one to bed.

“To see a resilient bunch of guys continue to battle for four quarters,” Freeman said, “was really good to see.”

G’night Mr. Wuf.

How? This team had Hartman, and the other one didn’t. This team had Audric Estime. The other team didn’t. This team had tight end Holden Staes (hello!) and Xavier Watts and more playmakers on defense. The other team didn’t.

A long game — five hours and 20 minutes from start to finish made this one feel like a Notre Dame home game (kidding) — ended with another Irish laugher of an ACC win.

For this Notre Dame team to take this season where it believes it can — we still won’t talk about that, not this early in September — it's going to have to play in and win games like it did Saturday. It didn’t look as clean as it did against Navy and Tennessee State. It didn’t look as crisp.

It won’t always will, but as ugly as it might get at times, good teams find a way to make it all look pretty. Wrap this one in a nice and neat bow after four quarters to the point where you look back on it in the months that follow, look at the final score, and think, man, the Irish really coasted.

That wasn’t the case. Sometimes you take your win, get on one of three charter buses that idled deep in the bowels of the stadium, get to the airport and get home with the win.

"This game kind of gave us a test," said Estime. "We faced a lot of adversity, but just had to respond. This team showed that we're able to respond well in times under pressure and that's something that we needed for down the line."

Last year, maybe we’re wondering how the defense didn't deliver. Maybe we’re second-guessing what happened with the offense. Maybe the penalties (10 for 82 yards, some of them crushers) are too much to overcome. This one seemed headed in that same direction. Then Notre Dame looked around, looked at the scoreboard, looked at itself and hit another gear.

“It’s great to have some of those bumps that we talked about last year cost us wins, victories, right?” Freeman said. “We had some today and were still able to come out with a victory.

“You can see the type of team we have. The guys continue to stay in the moment.”

North Carolina State left its moment somewhere in the tailgate mud.

Notre Dame needed a game like this at this point for a lot of reasons. It got one. It won one. Don’t discount that as it ventures deeper into September and October and November and maybe beyond. The Irish are good, but they’ll be better for doing what they did Saturday.

Watch.

