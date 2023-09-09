Lee Corso believes Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman will be a Heisman finalist

South Bend Tribune

RALEIGH, N.C. — ESPN's popular College GameDay show is in Tuscaloosa for today's US LBM Coaches Poll top 10 matchup between No. 10 Texas and No. 3 Alabama.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, however, was on the mind of GameDay personality Lee Corso, who lamented about the impressive start of

"I make a prediction right now. Write it down. Sam Hartman will be at the Heisman Trophy (ceremony).

Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest is in his sixth season as a college quarterback and has looked commanding in Notre Dame's two blowout wins against Navy and Tennessee State. In those two games Hartman is a combined 33 of 40 passing for 445 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

More:No need to 'bring up ghosts' as Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman returns to ACC stage

Noie:Notre Dame football finally has a quarterback who gets it

With a passing efficiency rating of 225.45, Hartman ranks eighth nationally. Future opponent and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ranks fourth at 236.42. The Irish host Williams and his USC Trojans Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be Dec. 9, 2023 in New York City. Finalists will be announced Dec. 4. Notre Dame hasn't had a Heisman Trophy finalist since linebacker Manti Te'o in 2012. The Irish haven't had a quarterback as finalist since Tony Rice in 1989.

Notre Dame battles N.C. State today at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Kickoff is set for noon. EDT.