Instant grades: Notre Dame football earns high marks in moving to 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three games into the 2023 season, Notre Dame football still hasn’t trailed for a single minute.

The 10th-ranked Irish (3-0) took care of business Saturday afternoon in a 45-24 win over unranked N.C. State (1-1) despite a lightning delay of one hour, 45 minutes early in the second quarter.

OFFENSE: A-

Sam Hartman lost a fumble on a strip sack, but the Wake Forest grad transfer avoided interceptions and threw for four touchdowns to keep moving up the NCAA career passing lists. Tight ends Holden Staes (40 and 35 yards) and Davis Sherwood (10 yards) hauled in the last three of those scoring strikes. Audric Estime reached the end zone twice, including an 80-yard burst on the first play after the long weather delay in the second quarter.

DEFENSE: A-

Three more interceptions, including two to give the offense a short field for key second-half scores, kept the Irish on the right side of the takeaway ledger. They kept dual-threat lefty Brennan Armstrong bottled up for the most part.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+

Punter Bryce McFerson, back in his home state, was a field-flipping weapon all day. South Florida graduate transfer Spencer Shrader connected on a career-long 54-yard field goal to open the scoring but hit the upright from 56. Jack Kiser gave up a first down with an offsides infraction on the punt return unit.

COACHING: A

Marcus Freeman and Co. had Notre Dame ready for the restart after weather delay of one hour, 45 minutes. For the second straight game, Freeman used his timeouts wisely before halftime to buy another series for his quick-strike offense.

OVERALL: A-

On a challenging day both schematically and meteorologically, Notre Dame found a way to hold off a hungry Wolfpack group and move to 29-2 against ACC competition (including a pair of postseason losses to Clemson) since the start of 2018.

