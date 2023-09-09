Quick observations as Notre Dame football tops N.C. State to extend ACC win streak to 29

RALEIGH, N.C. — Four quick observations from Saturday’s game between No. 11 Notre Dame and North Carolina State, won by Notre Dame, 45-24, for its 29th consecutive regular-season victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference team dating back to 2018. The game featured a one hour and 46 minute weather delay in the second quarter

∎ It wasn’t as crisp as the first two weeks. It wasn’t anywhere near as clean as well. But it was a win, and somewhere along the way, you’re just going to have to win a game that’s ugly from a lot of angles.

Saturday was one of them. Notre Dame didn’t play its best, or even look it. It wasn’t easy on the eyes, but you know what is?

A 3-0 record. Take it, get home and get on with the rest of the season. if that goes as planned, nobody will remember this one — except the final score.

Sam Hartman update:How is Notre Dame football QB fared against nemesis N.C. State?

∎ You could feel the first Sam Hartman turnover of the year coming. Just so happens it arrived at the worst time — Irish up by one score, deep in their territory and having given life to North Carolina State late in the third quarter.

Like that, in a game that looked like the Irish were in control, they were 17 yards away from seeing the Wolfpack tie it up after Hartman tried scrambling away from pressure, then fumbling.

That’s how fast momentum swings. It swung that way Saturday. A missed North Carolina State field goal and like that, crisis averted.

More:Notre Dame football in weather delay at North Carolina State

∎ Hartman and the offense bailed them out with another flawless two-minute scoring drive (30 seconds), but that second-to-last defensive series for Notre Dame won’t go down in the achieves.

It still may, but for all the wrong reasons.

Up 10-0 with a chance to get the ball back and get off the field, the Irish committed three crusher penalties, and from three veteran guys. Benjamin Morrison, who earlier played a sideline route perfectly for a pick, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Rylie Mills followed with a personal foul call (hands to the face). Thomas Harper was then hit with a pass interreference call.

Can’t have those plays, from those players. Not a good look for the defense, even as Notre Dame took a 17-7 lead at the break.

Instant recap:Notre Dame football pulls away from N.C. State. in fourth quarter

∎ It took less than a minute for Notre Dame to do something it couldn’t do for the previous two and a half hours or so — score a touchdown.

After an hour and 46 minutes, the game resumed at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time. Before the clock hit 2:36, Audric Estime had rumbled a career-long 80 yards into the end zone to make it 10-0 Irish.

Don’t know how Notre Dame spent the weather delay, but when the Irish needed to be ready, they were ready.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.