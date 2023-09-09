LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame football vs. N.C. State resumes. Estime gives Irish 10-0 in 2nd Q

RALEIGH, N.C. — For just the second time in program history, Notre Dame football visits Carter-Finley Stadium to battle North Carolina State. The Irish lost their only other visit, 10-3 as it was lashed not just by the Wolfpack defense, but the intense rain and wind bands of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Weather is again a factor Saturday as the game was delayed in early in the second quarter after a noon kickoff on ABC. The game resumed at 2:35 p.m. with 14:45 left in the first half.

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of Mike Berardino, Tom Noie, and Austin Hough have all your in-game coverage and recaps right here: Please hit REFRESH for the latest scoring updates.

☘ Notre Dame Football Schedule | ☘ 2023 full roster | ☘ Depth chart vs. N.C. State | ☘ Season predictions

2:19 left in the first half: Notre Dame 10, N.C. State 0

9:30 left in first half: All-American CB Benjamin Morrison with first pick of the year

14:32 left in 2nd quarter: Notre Dame 10, N.C. State 0

On first play after weather resumption, Audric Estime busts an 80-yard touchdown run

▶ Score: Estimé 80-yard run at 14:32 (Shrader kick)

▶ Drive: 1 play, 80 yards in 13 seconds after 1 hour and 45-minute rain delay

▶ Keys to the drive: Well, how about that for a response from the rain delay. Estimé burst through the line and went virtually untouched on the first play in nearly two hours of real time.

2:35 p.m.: We're back underway in Raleigh

Notre Dame has the ball first and 10 at its own 20 with 14:45 left in the first half.

Play to resume at 2:35 p.m.

2:05 p.m. weather update

The game remains delayed. According to ACC protocols, the game will be completed today as long as it can safely resume before midnight.

12:52 p.m.: Lighting in the area, Notre Dame vs. N.C. State game delayed

End of the first quarter: Notre Dame 3, N.C. State in defensive battle

3:18 left in first: Notre Dame 3, N.C. State 0

▶ Score: Spencer Shrader 54-yard field goal at 3:19

▶ Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards in 5:51 following NC State punt

▶ Keys to the drive: The Notre Dame offense finally found its rhythm on the third drive of the game, in large part to the rushing efforts of Sam Hartman and Jadarian Price. An intentional grounding call then forced the Irish into a 3rd-and-21 from the NC State 48-yard line. A 12-yard completion from Hartman to Audric Estimé set up Shrader to make the longest field goal of his career.

12:52 left in first: Notre Dame goes three-and-out

We're underway in Raleigh

Notre Dame elects to receive the opening kickoff

Notre Dame football quarterback Sam Hartman featured on ESPN GameDay

A wet start to gameday in Raleigh

Thunderstorms delayed warmups Saturday morning for N.C. State and Notre Dame. No word on potential postponement of noon kickoff.

Pregaming for Notre Dame at N.C. State

