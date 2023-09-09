Sam Hartman update: How is Notre Dame football QB faring against nemesis N.C. State?

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sam Hartman finally struggled a bit after a dreamy two-game start to his Notre Dame football career.

Facing North Carolina State for the fourth straight year and the third time at Carter-Finley Stadium, the graduate transfer quarterback from Wake Forest suffered his first sack and fumble with the Irish on the opening series of Saturday’s weather-delayed contest.

Left guard Pat Coogan recovered the fumble at the Irish 14-yard-line after a big hit by the Wolfpack’s Devin Vann. It was the 14th career sack absorbed by Hartman against N.C. State.

Hartman was 5-of-8 passing for 25 yards after one quarter when play was suspended due to lightning strikes in the area. Hartman, who had a 16-yard scramble on third-and-10, was later flagged for intentional grounding on the same 12-play drive that resulted in Spencer Shrader’s 54-yard field goal and a 3-0 Irish lead.

Hartman, 24, entered with nearly as many touchdown passes (six) as incompletions (seven) through his first two games at Notre Dame. He came in with 58 straight pass attempts without an interception, dating to the second quarter of a Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri last Dec. 23 in Tampa.

Coming in Hartman had avoided interceptions for more than two straight games just once since the start of the 2021 season. That was a three-game interception-free streak against Clemson, Florida State and Army early last season.

Hartman opened the 2020 season with seven straight pick-free games while tossing eight touchdown passes. That streak ended on Dec. 12 at Louisville.

Hartman entered Saturday’s play 29-18 as a starter, but that includes an 0-2 mark at Carter-Finley Stadium and a 1-2 mark overall against the Wolfpack.

Wake Forest lost 30-21 here last Nov. 5 despite 397 passing yards and two touchdowns by Hartman. He went 29-of-48 passing and was sacked four times.

On Nov. 13, 2021 Hartman led the Deacons to a 45-42 home win over N.C. State. The Charlotte, N.C., product passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns despite being sacked three times and completing just 20 of 47 passes that included three interceptions.

In his first crack at N.C. State, on Sept. 19, 2020, Hartman was held to 236 passing yards on 23-of-36 passing and one touchdown. He was sacked six times in a 45-42 road loss.

