Notre Dame 45, N.C. State 24: How the points were scored Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium

Notre Dame football vs. N.C. State

Sept. 9, 2023

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Notre Dame 3 14 7 21 ― 45 N.C. State 0 7 10 7 ― 24

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 3, N.C. State 0

Score: Spencer Shrader 54-yard field goal at 3:19

Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 5:51 elapsed following N.C. State punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame's offense found its rhythm on third drive of the game, in large part to the rushing efforts of Sam Hartman and Jadarian Price. An intentional grounding call forced the Irish into a third-and-21 from the State 48-yard line. A 12-yard completion from Hartman to Audric Estimé set up Shrader to make the longest field goal of his career. It was also a Notre Dame program record.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 10, N.C. State 0

Score: Estimé 80-yard run at 14:32 (Shrader kick)

Drive: One play, 80 yards, :13 elapsed after N.C. State punt and 1 hour and 46-minute rain delay

Keys to the drive: How about that for a response from the rain delay. Estimé burst through the line and went virtually untouched on the first play in nearly two hours of real time.

▶ Notre Dame 10, NC State 7

Score: Bradley Rozner 9-yard pass from Brennan Armstrong at 1:16 (Brayden Narveson kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 62 yards, 1:03 elapsed after a Notre Dame missed field goal

Keys to the drive: Three defensive penalties cost Notre Dame. All-American CB Benjamin Morrison was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct, Rylie Mills an illegal hands to the face and Thomas Harper a pass interference. That set up the Wolfpack with a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line.

▶ Notre Dame 17, NC State 7

Score: Jaden Greathouse 13-yard pass from Hartman at 0:40 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Three plays, 78 yards, :30 elapsed after N.C. State kickoff

Keys to the drive: A 65-yard pitch-and-catch to Chris Tyree moved the Irish right down the field. Tyree was pushed out of bounds, then re-established himself back inbounds before catching the pass from Hartman.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 17, N.C. State 10

Score: Narveson 49-yard field goal at 7:27

Drive: Five plays, 48 yards, 1:15 elapsed after a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: A roughing the passer penalty against the Irish helped the Wolfpack cross midfield. An 8-yard pass from Armstrong to Kevin Concepcion then put the home team in range.

▶ Notre Dame 24, N.C. State 10

Score: Holden Staes 40-yard catch from Hartman at 5:50 (Shrader kick)

Drive: 3 plays, 76 yards in 1:30 after N.C. State field goal

Keys to the drive: It was the Holden States Show on this drive. He had a 28-yard reception on the first play of the drive. Then, after an eight-yard run from Estimé, Staes toe-tapped the sideline for the touchdown.

▶ Notre Dame 24, N.C. State 17

Score: Armstrong 1-yard run at 2:55 (Narveson kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 75 yards, 2:55 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: A 38-yard pass to Keyon Lesane moved the Wolfpack down field quickly. Juice Vereen then snagged a 17-yard reception to set up the first-and-goal.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 31, N.C. State 17

Score: Davis Sherwood 10-yard pass from Hartman at 11:38 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Five plays, 33 yards, 2:43 elapsed after Xavier Watts interception.

Keys to the drive: Irish capitalize on the turnover. Hartman hit Staes with a 12-yard completion.

▶ Notre Dame 38, N.C. State 17

Score: Estimé 7-yard run at 10:42 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Three plays, 16 yards, 0:36 elapsed after a DJ Brown interception.

Keys to the drive: Estimé accounted for all 16 yards on the short drive.

▶ Notre Dame 45, N.C. State 17

Score: Staes 35-yard pass from Hartman at 4:35 (Shrader kick)

Drive: Five plays, 54 yards, 3:03 elapsed after N.C. State turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: It looked like the Irish were content with running the clock out, gaining the first 19 yards on the ground before Hartman floated a beautiful pass to Staes.

▶ Notre Dame 45, N.C. State 24

Score: Dacari Collins 23-yard catch from Armstrong at 2:03 (Narveson kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 65 yards, 2:02 elapsed after Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: The Wolfpack takes advantage of a conservative irish defense.

Officials

Referee Adam Savole, Umpire Brandon Ellison, Head linesman Josiah Ford, Line judge Steve Matarante, Back judge Michael Griffith, Field judge Tony Tarantini, Side judge Brian McGready, Center judge Jon Baden.

Game particulars

Weather: 79 degrees and cloudy at kickoff. Severe rain/thunderstorms early in the second quarter led to a 1 hour, 46-minute delay.

Attendance: 56,919 (sellout)