Updates: Notre Dame football in weather delay at North Carolina State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Fifteen seconds.

That's as far as we got into the second quarter Saturday between No. 10 Notre Dame and North Carolina State before the game was delayed because of weather. The game was halted at 12:49 p.m. after lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium.

Weather rules stipulate that for every lightning strike detected within eight miles of the venue, game officials must wait at least 30 minutes before any chance of bringing teams back on the field. That 30-minute clock restarts with every ensuring detection of lightning.

An announcement was made at 2:11 that if there were no further delays (lightning), gates to the stadium would reopen at 2:15, the teams would take the field at 2:25 and the game would restart around 2:35. Halftime would be 15 minutes.

The game resumed at exactly 2:35 and before it hit 2:36, Audric Estime was in the end zone with a career-high 80-yard touchdown run.

LIVE UPDATES:Notre Dame football vs. N.C. State game suspended with Irish leading 3-0

At 1:12 p.m., with the stadium cleared of fans and players and personnel, a lightning strike just to the northwest of the stadium temporarily knocked out power to the new videoboard, which eventually did go dark during the delay.

At 1:25 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Raleigh area until 4:30. The release said "this is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Saturday was Notre Dame’s first visit to Carter-Finley since 2016, when the teams played in a hurricane. That game was delayed 30 minutes for lightning in the third quarter.

More:Stormy skies greet Notre Dame football as it returns to face N.C. State

Rain and wind and lightning was everywhere early Saturday morning around Carter-Finley. But that front passed in about an hour, which allowed both teams to get on the field for warmups close to their usual 90 minutes before kick.

The sun showed itself for a bit but as the first quarter unfolded, skies darkened. The scoreboard message board at the west end of the stadium informed fans late in the first quarter that lightning had been detected within 15 miles of the stadium, and that they would be allowed back into the premises if they decided to seek shelter outside of the grounds.

As the first quarter ended, it felt more like when and not if there would be a delay.

Bad weather was everywhere in the Carolinas on Saturday. The Wake Forest-Vanderbilt game, played about 90 minutes to the west in Winston-Sakem, went into a weather delay soon after it started.

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman told ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath that the Irish actually welcome the delay after struggling offensively in the first quarter and they will use the break to "game plan and re-group."

McGrath reported at 1:45 p.m. that officials are meeting with both coaches to discuss a condensed halftime break because of the timing of the delay. Both teams will have a mandatory 10-minute warmup period once it's deemed safe to resume play.

According to Atlantic Coast Conference protocols, as long as the game can be resumed before midnight, it will be completed today.