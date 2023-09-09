Another rainy visit to Raleigh for No. 10 Notre Dame football

RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy rain and wind and a whole lot of lightning. Must be another trip to Raleigh and a college football game against North Carolina State for No. 10 Notre Dame football.

The Irish couldn’t dodge the weather, at least en route to their first visit to Carter-Finley Stadium since 2016. Rainy conditions greeted the Notre Dame traveling party’s arrival on a soggy Saturday morning.

The weather looked to clear — with more rain and win and lightning anticipated later in the day. Here are the top five most recent weather-related Notre Dame football games played since 2011. Is there any question about No. 1?

5. Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0 (Nov. 19, 2022, Notre Dame Stadium)

Senior Day started quietly enough under typical late-November skies, but when the weather moves into Michiana that time of year, it really moves.

The second half was a snow-globe blur. It was hard to see anything on the ninth floor of the stadium press box. Anything, that is, but the snow, which seemed to fall in every which direction. Soon, the field was covered by it. The players played through it. By then, the game was decided, so it was cool to watch the weather. Unlike the game, it delivered.

4. Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14 (Oct. 26, 2019, Michigan Stadium)

You got the feeling that this was going to be a slog when it rained all the way from South Bend to Ann Arbor. And it didn’t lighten up – it rained harder. The wind blew said rain sideways before kickoff, which made it next to impossible to do much.

Notre Dame looked and played like it just wanted to crawl back under the covers and go to sleep. The Irish never showed up, and the weather conditions made what was already a miserable night even more so. There weren’t that many games under former Irish coach Brian Kelly that made you stop and wonder, what in the world was that? This, though, was one.

3. Clemson 24, Notre Dame 22 (Oct. 3, 2015, Memorial Stadium)

What might have been the outcome had this one been played under a clear October sky? We’ll never know.

Up until Thursday of game week, the thought was that this one was going to be canceled with the region on the back end of Hurrican Joaquin. Gov. Nikki Haley urged fans who didn’t have tickets to the game to stay home. No use going out to tailgate. A matchup of two Top 12 teams (Notre Dame was no. 6, Clemson No. 12) went on as planned and was played in a driving rain.

The game delivered the necessary drama. Maybe if not for the weather, Notre Dame wins that one.

2. North Carolina State 10, Notre Dame 3 (Oct. 8, 2016, Carter-Finley Stadium)

Rain puddled on the field during warmups. The light stanchions swayed from side to side before kick. One reporter’s car parked in the fairgrounds lot across the street from the stadium looked like he’d spent the morning traversing the trails of Red Bud back in Buchanan.

It was dark and windy and dreary in the face of Hurricane Matthew. It was one of those games you dream about playing in the backyard, running through puddles to make tackles, catch wet footballs, and have a fun time.

For some reason, Kelly decided it best for quarterback DeShone Kizer to try 26 passes in the wet and rainy and miserable conditions. He completed nine. The result was expected. Prior to Saturday, it was Notre Dame’s only other visit to Carter-Finely.

1. South Florida 23, Notre Dame 20 (Sept. 3, 2011, Notre Dame Stadium)

This one is still the gold standard (and not in a good way) of weather-issue games for Notre Dame. Locals who were there still roll their eyes at the mere mention of “the South Florida game.”

It felt a whole lot like South Florida in South Bend heading toward kickoff. It was hot. It was humid. It was a day that you knew rain was coming. You just did not know when. That would be halftime, with Notre Dame trailing 16-0. Fans were asked to evacuate the stadium. Some sought refuge across the street in the Joyce Center. The teams remained in the locker room, where they waited, and waited, and waited...

Two hours and 10 minutes later, play resumed. It was halted again with 4:21 remaining in the fourth quarter and lightning dancing all around the stadium. The second delay lasted 43 minutes. It took just under six hours – five hours and 59 minutes − to complete 60 minutes of football.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.