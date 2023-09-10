Notre Dame football remains perfect and prolific, but where are the Irish ranked?

SOUTH BEND — Perfect through three games and yet to trail this season, Notre Dame football moved up one spot to No. 9 in Sunday’s latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Irish, who opened 13th in both the AP and USA Today Sports AFCA coaches’ poll, remained at No. 11 in the latter exercise this week.

Alabama’s home loss to Texas, the first non-conference defeat at home for the Tide since 2007, opened the door for Notre Dame to creep up in the rankings. Alabama dropped from third to 10th.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings won’t be released until Oct. 31. Those are the only rankings that hold significance leading up to Selection Sunday on Dec. 3.

Three Notre Dame opponents this fall are ranked in this week’s AP poll: USC is No. 5, Ohio State is No. 6, and Duke is 21st. The Trojans and Buckeyes traded places this week after runaway wins over Stanford and Youngstown State, respectively.

Analysis:How Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman wins over fans behind enemy lines

Clemson, 25th last week after a blowout loss at Duke, fell out of this week’s poll. The Tigers, who play host to Notre Dame in early November, are the first team listed among those also receiving votes.

This is the highest ranking in the AP poll for Notre Dame since unranked Marshall stunned an eighth-ranked Irish team last Sept. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame pulled away in the second half on Saturday for a 45-24 win over unranked N.C. State. It was the first true road game of the year for Notre Dame, and it left the Irish 29-2 against the Atlantic Coast Conference since the start of 2018 (including a pair of postseason losses to Clemson).

With Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman at the controls, Notre Dame has scored 143 points over its first three games. That’s the highest total through three games for the Irish since 1944.

With Central Michigan (1-1) up next on Saturday, Notre Dame has a chance to score 40-plus points in each of its first four games for the first time since 1900. No Irish edition has ever scored 40-plus points in five straight games.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.