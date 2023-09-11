Spencer Shrader's 'huge leg' is already tempting Notre Dame football coaches

SOUTH BEND — Don’t be surprised if Spencer Shrader attempts a 60-yard field goal for Notre Dame football this season.

“Man, he’s got a huge leg,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of this week’s home game against Central Michigan. “I have confidence Spencer can make a 60-yard field goal because I’ve seen him do it in practice.”

Before Shrader’s 54-yard strike in the first quarter of Saturday’s 45-24 win at N.C. State, Kyle Brindza (2013) and Dave Reeve (1976) shared the school record at 53 yards. Shrader’s career long had been 52 yards for South Florida against Temple in 2021.

Perhaps even more impressive was Shrader’s miss from 56 yards on a wet field after sitting around for nearly two hours in a lightning delay. That second-quarter attempt might have been good from 60 yards or more if it hadn’t clanked off the upright.

JD Bertrand:Notre Dame football linebacker JD Bertrand in concussion protocol

“If you watch it, he hit almost (halfway up) the field goal post,” Freeman said. “So, plenty of leg. I don’t know how far that equates out to. Somebody that can do the geometry and measure angles can tell you how far that ball would’ve gone.”

The graduate transfer has produced touchbacks on 17 of 23 kickoffs (73.9%), but some of those were purposely left in the field of play.

Arkansas State transfer kicker Blake Grupe missed five of 19 attempts last season for Notre Dame. His longest make for the Irish was 47 yards against California, but Grupe has already connected from 52 yards as a rookie for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Analysis:How Notre Dame football QB Sam Hartman wins over fans behind enemy lines

With the help of three straight defensive penalties, N.C. State covered 62 yards in just 63 seconds after Shrader’s miss. Sam Hartman was sacked for a 7-yard loss on third-and-9.

Brennan Armstrong’s 9-yard scoring strike with 1:16 left in the half marked the first time in nearly 10 full quarters this season that Al Golden’s defense allowed a touchdown.

That won’t be the last time this year that Shrader’s range tempts Freeman and special-teams coordinator Marty Biagi, who kicked and punted at Marshall.

“You factor the wind, what type of field condition,” Freeman said. “I’m in communication with coach Biagi: ‘Where’s the line?’ Because the line could be different in terms of the direction we’re going.”

Faced with fourth-and-16 from the 38, Shrader suffered his second miss in three attempts. He also left a 42-yarder wide right against Navy.

“We had an option to kick the field goal or punt the ball there,” Freeman said. “It was a little too far to go for it on fourth down. It’s a constant communication on how we feel Spencer’s mindset is, but there’s no yard line for me below 60 that I don’t feel confident putting Spencer out there.”

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.