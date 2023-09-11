Notre Dame football linebacker JD Bertrand in concussion protocol

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football linebacker JD Bertrand has landed in concussion protocol, Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday.

Bertrand’s status for Saturday’s home game against Central Michigan (1-1) remains in question, but with sixth-ranked Ohio State set to visit Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23, holding Bertrand out this week makes sense.

Bertrand was still listed as the starting middle linebacker on the official depth chart released by the university on Monday.

Freeman said he spoke with Bertrand on Sunday and the linebacker said he was "doing much better." Bertrand's status for Saturday is "to be determined."

A two-time captain who led the team in tackles each of the past two seasons, Bertrand suffered a head injury during Saturday’s 45-24 win over N.C. State. Bertrand contributed five tackles, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup before exiting in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Bertrand also missed time last season, sitting out the Navy game in November with a groin injury. He also sat out the first half against both North Carolina and BYU after being flagged for targeting in consecutive outings last September.

Bertrand played through a nagging wrist injury in 2021 that required offseason cleanup.

A fifth-year graduate player from Alpharetta, Ga., Bertrand played 45 defensive snaps out of 82 possible against the Wolfpack on Saturday. Fellow fifth-year linebacker Jack Kiser, who packed on 10-plus pounds of muscle this offseason so he could move inside if needed, filled in for Bertrand and finished with six tackles and a quarterback hurry against N.C. State.

Kiser leads the nation’s 15th-best scoring defense (10.0 points per game) with 16 tackles.

Sam Hartman:Analysis: How Notre Dame football QB wins over fans behind enemy lines

Kiser played 38 defensive snaps against N.C. State, according to Pro Football Focus. Marist Liufau led the linebackers with 70 defensive snaps, while redshirt freshman rover Jaylen Sneed was on the field for 21 snaps.

Liufau is tied for second on the team with 15 tackles, and Bertrand is fourth with 13 tackles.

Devyn Ford, a Penn State graduate transfer who suffered a concussion on a fumbled kickoff return against Tennessee State, is expected back this week, Freeman said.

Ford traveled with the Irish to N.C. State but did not dress out.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.