Former Notre Dame guard Cameron Biedscheid shot, killed in hometown of St. Louis

Former Notre Dame guard Cameron Biedscheid, one of the top recruits to sign with the Irish during coach Mike Brey’s tenure, was shot and killed Friday night in his hometown of St. Louis.

He was 27 years old.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Biedscheid was found late Friday in an unincorporated area in north St. Louis County, where he lived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dispatch reported that police didn't indicate if there are suspects in the case.

News of Biedscheid’s death first appeared on an Instagram post late Saturday morning. Drew Hanlen, who served as his shooting/skills coach in St. Louis, posted just before 11 a.m.

“Woke up to heartbreaking news this morning that Cam Biedscheid was shot & killed last night,” Hanlen wrote.

Former Notre Dame teammate Joey Brooks also posted about Biedscheid on Twitter early Saturday afternoon.

“Lost a little brother in Cam Biedscheid today, and it hurts … RIP Cam!”

A 6-foot-7, 186-pounder and four-star college prospect, Biedscheid played one season (2012-13) at Notre Dame before transferring. Touted as a Top 75 recruit – he was ranked No. 73 when he committed in the fall of 2011 – Biedscheid averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 34 games his freshman season. He was part of an Irish recruiting class that also included power forwards Zach Auguste and Austin Burgett.

Biedscheid was recruited to Notre Dame by former Irish assistant coach Martin Ingelsby. He often was compared to another St. Louis native, NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal for his abilities. Biedscheid earned Mr. Show Me-Mr. Basketball honors his senior year at Cardinal Ritter High School after averaging 31.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals.

He committed to Notre Dame after offers from the likes of Butler, Duke, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas.

Biedscheid’s best game in his only season at Notre Dame might have been the longest regular-season game in Big East history. In the five-overtime victory over Louisville in February 2013, Biedscheid scored 14 points with two rebounds and one assist. He played a career-high 50 minutes off the bench.

With the Irish down by three and 17 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Biedscheid connected on a wing 3-pointer to tie it at 75. When the shot fell, then-Louisville coach Rick Pitino tossed his energy drink bottle in the air. He'd later say that he couldn't believe the Cardinals would leave a shooter like Biedscheid that open.

Biedscheid transferred to Missouri because of academic issues in December 2013 after his third semester at Notre Dame. He never played for the Tigers. He played Division I basketball only briefly – at Jacksonville (Ala.) State in 2015-16, when he averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

Biedscheid never played Division I basketball after leaving Jacksonville State following the 2015-16 season. He played for two NAIA schools -– Louisiana State Shreveport and Harris-Stowe State, located in St. Louis.

In one of his last posts on his Twitter account – in 2016 – Biedscheid wrote, “I’m just tryna make it out.”

Biedscheid is the second former Irish to die in the last three months. Former small forward Omari Isreal, who also transferred to Loyola (Md.) after one year (2004-05) at Notre Dame, died May 21 of unspecified causes at his residence in San Francisco. He was 36.

