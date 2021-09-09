Notre Dame men's hoops releases non-conference schedule

A partial men's college basketball schedule this time of year is better than no schedule.

Or something like that.

On Thursday morning, Notre Dame announced the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule, but even that came with more holes in it than Cleveland Road in winter.

The schedule as we know it includes a lot of TBAs (to be announced) and a few TBDs (to be determined), though it is known on what date and against what opponent coach Mike Brey will begin his 22nd season with the Irish.

Notre Dame opens the regular season at home on Saturday, Nov. 13 against Cal State Northridge. Tip time for that game, along with many others, remains to be determined.

That's the same day that the No. 8 Notre Dame football team plays at Virginia. Kickoff time for the that game has not been announced and likely won't until sometime way closer to the game.

Notre Dame plays the first of two home exhibitions on Friday, Oct. 30 against Nazareth (N.Y.) College. Its non-league schedule stretches into the new year for the first time since a February 2009 visit to UCLA when Notre Dame plays at Howard on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17). The teams were scheduled to meet in Washington last January, but the game was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Howard program.

Notre Dame's complete schedule, which will again include 20 Atlantic Coast Conference games, will be announced later this month. The Irish likely will again play two league games in December.

Home or away, those games also remain, yep, TBD.

• NOTRE DAME MEN'S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Home games in CAPS

OCTOBER

29 Friday, NAZARETH (N.Y.) COLLEGE, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

5 Friday, ST. NORBERT (Wis.) COLLEGE, 7 p.m.; 13 Saturday, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, TBA; 12 Tuesday HIGH POINT, 7 p.m.; 22 Monday Saint Mary's (first round Maui Invitational), 11:30 p.m. (South Bend time); 23 Tuesday Maui Invitational (TBD); 24 Wednesday Maui Invitational (TBD); 29 Monday at Illinois (Big Ten/ACC Challenge), 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

11 Saturday KENTUCKY TBA; 18 Saturday INDIANA (Crossroads Classic) TBA; 20 Monday WESTERN MICHIGAN 7 p.m.; 22 Wednesday TEXAS A&M CORPUS CHRISTI TBA.

JANUARY

17 Monday at Howard, TBA.

