Our Notre Dame men's basketball preseason chat with NDI's Tom Noie tips Thursday at 10 a.m., but you can get a jump on it now.

Have a question, comment or concern about the Irish heading into the 2021-22 season? Let's hear it. Now. Here: https://tinyurl.com/jsn2ppm

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI